SI Swimsuit Model Berkleigh Wright’s Red and White Polka Dot Two-Piece Is Fabulous and Affordable
It may be late summer, but it isn’t time to put your swimwear away just yet. You still have days of sun ahead of you, and we have the best swimwear styles to complement your afternoons by the pool or beach.
Over the past few months, we have been curating a list of the best seasonal styles—those patterns, prints and silhouettes that the best and brightest fashion inspirations simply can’t get enough of. The list includes as much clothing as swimwear, but today we’re focused on end-of-summer pool style in particular.
One of the trends that—while not new—has come back in style this season is the polka dot print. We’ve seen it crop up in street style and swimwear style alike, quickly becoming a favorite again among the best-dressed. A few of our very own models have been proving its popularity this year. Take Cintia Dicker, for example. At the Paris Olympics, she stepped out in a silk polka dot set guaranteed to turn heads.
And then there are our 2024 SI Swimsuit models, like Katie Austin and Berkleigh Wright, who took to the sets of their photo shoots for this year’s annual issue in polka dotted two-pieces. Having given Austin’s brown polka dot bikini it’s due attention, though, we’re turning our attention to Wright’s vibrant set today. During her photo shoot in Belize, the model stepped out in a a bright red and white polka dot bikini from Toxic Sadie Swimwear.
Toxic Sadie Swimwear Maggie Reversible Top, $44 and Loren Reversible Bottom, $44 (toxicsadie.com)
This two-piece from Toxic Sadie Swimwear features a halter neck top and tie-side bottoms. But what really makes the look is its bright red and white polka dot pattern—an eye-catching choice for sure.