SI Swimsuit Model Style Watch: Fashion Week, Film Festivals and More
September is an exciting month in the world of fashion, as well as SI Swimsuit model land. Labor Day weekend getaways produce the most chic and cozy beachside looks, while the U.S. Open is in full swing and making way for elevated fall trends. The NFL season is kicking off, while WAGs are getting ready to slay. New York Fashion starts up, while on the other side of the world, the Venice Film Festival wraps up.
The few weeks before autumn officially begins truly are a style gift and we, of course, are constantly taking mental notes, creating Pinterest mood boards and double-tapping on all the Instagram content.
Below are six of our favorite SI Swimsuit model looks from the week, from dramatic ball gowns to basketball pre-game fashion to classy press tour ensembles. Enjoy!
Ilona Maher
The September digital issue cover star wore a beautiful blue Reformation dress as she announced her upcoming role on Dancing With the Stars on Good Morning America.
Rose Bertram
The model and mom of two understandably felt like an absolute “princess” in this breathtaking red rose gown at the Venice Film Festival.
Breanna Stewart
The WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist went full on businesscore in this stylish dark gray set for her tunnel walk.
Brooks Nader
The 2023 cover girl served major old Hollywood vibes in Paris in this super chic skin-tight white gown, featuring a major chest cut-out and a glamorous off-shoulder neckline.
Serena Williams
The retired tennis pro returned to her old stomping grounds at the U.S. Open and promoted her Wyn Beauty brand in a flirty, leg-baring denim-on-denim look.
Ashley Graham
The supermodel and mom of three looked like a golden goddess in this slinky, satin-finish gown at a Harper’s Bazaar event for New York Fashion Week.