SI Swimsuit Models Take Florida Launch Party in a Series of Stunning Cut-Out Dresses
On Thursday, May 16, SI Swimsuit models walked the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York, en route to the issue launch party. Every single one of the looks could not have been more fit for the occasion: from mesh detailing to sequins, models from this year’s issue really nailed the assignment.
Yesterday, they took their talents to Hollywood, Fla., for the second half of the weekend-long celebration. The first night featured a party at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel’s Boras Pool, a series of cabanas and pools beneath the iconic Guitar Hotel tower.
Under the lights that emanated from the tower, the models stepped into the party in their best fashion. While there is a lot to be said for the looks we saw on the pool deck on Friday night, there was one common trend that we really couldn’t get enough of: cut-outs.
Ellie Thumann
The two-time SI Swimsuit model’s baby pink dress featured silver sequins and a flattering keyhole cut-out in the front. Paired with soft cream heels and an up-do, Thumann was ready for a Florida night.
Nina Cash
The 2024 rookie opted for a hot pink one-shoulder midi with an ab-baring cut-out in front. With clear heels and her characteristic gray hair left down, Cash looked sleek and stunning.
Jena Sims
Another 2024 rookie, Sims didn’t hold back for her first night out in Florida. She stepped out in a green satin mini dress with black floral detailing at the shoulder and a daring side cut-out.
Brenna Huckaby
The Paralympic snowboarder opted for a sleek black number for the pool party event. Her one-shoulder gown featured an ab-baring cut-out with chic chain detailing. Paired with black heels and a slicked-back hairdo, Huckaby was dressed to impress.
Paige Spiranac
The influencer opted for white for the pool party event. She stepped out in a halter neck gown with ab-baring cut-outs in front and a long skirt. As ever, we were impressed with her look.