The Best Photos From Inside the SI Swimsuit 60th Anniversary Celebration in New York
The New York City kick-off to celebrate the SI Swimsuit Issue’s 60th anniversary was the place to be and be seen on Thursday, May 16. As guests like Gayle King, Chrissy Teigen, Martha Stewart, Kate Upton and more magazine stars past and present made their way from the red carpet into the Hard Rock Hotel, they immediately entered a space with walls of former and current covers taking over the space.
Inside, there was Teigen’s cover flashing upon a projector screen and then an IRL Teigen dancing with husband John Legend. And then Molly Sims, who was a staple in the SI Swimsuit pages in the early 2000s, had a legendary time chatting with the couple. The YSE Beauty founder returned for the milestone issue this year.
King rejoiced with fellow 2024 cover model Teigen, Legend and model Madisin Rian. The CBS Mornings cohost also stole a few moments with rookie Brittany Mahomes and her husband, Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was also seen talking with fellow NFL star Jared Goff.
The Detroit Lions quarterback was on hand to support his soon-to-be wife, Christen Harper. The two are tying the knot this summer before heading off for a honeymoon in Greece, Harper told us on the red carpet. In true SI Swimsuit sisterhood fashion, rookie Jena Sims could be seen raving about Harper’s Cult Gaia dress.
Christie Brinkley showed Sharina Gutierrez how to work a dramatic sleeve while Maye Musk, Georgina Burke, Lily Aldridge and Upton posed for an epic moment together. New mom-to-be Nina Agdal made her red carpet debut with fiancé Logan Paul, as well as her baby bump.
Jasmine Sanders may go by the nickname “Golden Barbie,” but friend and fellow SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English wore the most golden-hued gown to the party. Together, they gleamed while listening to Ja Rule and Fat Joe perform.
Camille Kostek, Hailey Clauson and a newly blonde Brooks Nader proved that blondes do have more fun while Sixtine held up a picture of herself in the magazine for all to see. Lastly, Stewart made an iconic return to the issue and party where she and Nina Cash, a retired university associate dean and 2024 rookie, got to hang.
The fun continues tonight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., as the brand is celebrating the 60th anniversary launch all weekend long.