SI Swimsuit’s Christen Goff Talks Game Day Fashion, NFL Sidelines Style As a New Mom
When it comes to game day style, Christen Goff serves up some of the best looks in the business. The SI Swimsuit model is known for her vintage-inspired, sporty outfits on the sidelines, and the 32-year-old loves rocking a good denim outfit while cheering on her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
This year, game days are bound to look a little different—and so much sweeter. In the off-season, Christen and Jared welcomed a daughter, Romy, who will be joining her mom in the stands to cheer on Goff all season long. We recently had the opportunity to catch up with the five-time SI Swimsuit star to chat all about her foolproof game day outfit formula, life as a new mom and more.
Goff’s NFL game day style formula is vintage-inspired
When it comes to her game day aesthetic, Goff has a foolproof formula: she likes to keep things simple, and often gravitates toward vintage pieces to keep her style unique. If you’ve ever spotted her on the sidelines, ready to give Goff a supportive smooch before kickoff, you’ve surely seen her sporty and sleek sense of style in action.
“I tend to keep things pretty streamlined [on game days],” Goff tells SI Swimsuit. “A good pair of jeans, fun pair of sneakers—or for a night game, a heeled boot—and then a tank and a cool vintage Lions jacket. This formula never gets old!”
As for her outerwear, the 2022 co-Rookie of the Year enjoys finding rare, retro pieces to be the main focal point of her outfit, and when it comes to accessories, Goff often reaches for petite designer purses.
“I love finding vintage Lions pieces, like a really cool leather jacket or the perfect worn-in vintage sweatshirt,” she adds. “One of my favorite local vintage shops is called ABC Vintage. I always stop there before the season to pick up a few one-of-a-kind pieces. Vintage on game day just feels right! You can find vintage pieces of your favorite team on Etsy, eBay or a cool local vintage shop.”
Shop Goff’s game day mood board
Here’s what we imagine Goff might wear to today’s Lions season home opener against the Chicago Bears. Catch the action live from Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.
Vintage 1990s Detroit Lions Locker Line Bomber Satin, $299 (etsy.com)
An oversized, satin bomber jacket perfect for layering, this one features the team’s logo on the front and “LIONS” printed in bold letters on the back.
HomeStretch™ Smooth Squareneck Waist Tank, $25 (aritzia.com)
Made of a cotton-elastane blend, this flattering squareneck tank is a basic that can not only be worn on game days, but for just about any other occasion too. Get one in every color!
Low Rise Baggy Jean, $66 (abercrombie.com)
Denim is a game day staple, and this pair is super trendy with a low-rise, baggy silhouette. Grab them while they’re on sale now and wear them all season long.
STAUD Wally Ankle Boots, $395 (shopbop.com)
Elevate your game day look with these ankle boots featuring a reasonably small heel that won’t interfere with your ability to jump up and cheer for a touchdown.
Clear Game Day Double-Strap Crossbody Bag, $88 (anthropologie.com)
Carry the essentials in this clear, stadium-friendly bag with a cute braided chain strap.
Game day as a new mom
Since welcoming their daughter in July, the Goffs have been soaking up new parenthood, occasionally sharing the sweetest snippets of their family of three with fans along the way. And when it comes to the 2025-26 NFL season, the brand-new mama is excited to share the experience with her daughter.
“Things are going to be a bit different on game day this year but I’m excited to have a little bestie in the stands with me!” Goff says. “She’s going to be the best distraction when the game is getting a little stressful and I’m excited to watch her experience everything for the first time!”
Of course, there’s the possibility of some precious mommy-and-me game day gear in the near future. “I’m picturing a matching sweat set with Jared’s number on it and maybe a cute denim jacket moment!” Goff gushes.
Since most NFL stadiums don’t permit strollers or diaper bags, the model is already planning ahead in terms of the essentials, and has some great tips for fellow moms when it comes to packing up and heading to catch a game this season. It’s all about planning ahead and being prepared, she says.
“Find a clear tote that you can pack up the essentials in: diapers, baby headphones, change of outfit, some bottles and make sure you bring a baby carrier,” Goff suggests. “Most stadiums say no to strollers, so I know I will have Romy in her carrier for basically the whole game! We love the denim one from Artipoppe ($470) or the armadillo carrier from Bumpsuit ($275).”
The model and Romy will be in the stands “cheering loud and proud” for Goff all season long, Christen says, noting that her spouse is the ultimate teammate, both on and off the field.
“It’s so fun to see this new side of him, he’s so sweet with her and she lights up when she sees him,” Goff says of her husband. “It’s so fun to feel like a team and experience this stage together.”