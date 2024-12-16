Christen Harper Nails Denim on Denim Trend With Latest Chic Game Day Ensemble
Christen Harper‘s game day outfits never fail to amaze. The four-time SI Swimsuit model, who married Lions quarterback Jared Goff this summer, cheered on her husband and his team as they faced the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Despite a loss for Detroit, the 31-year-old’s outfit was certainly a win, and she pulled some inspo from the classic Canadian suit. The Southern California native, who now lives in Los Angeles during the off-season, rocked the most stunning denim on denim look in the most perfect medium blue shade. She paired high-rise wide-leg jeans from Agolde ($258) with a matching deep denim high-neck backless top from Lioness ($79).
The Swim Search open casting call alum sourced the most complementary accessories to elevate the monochrome ensemble in the most ideal way. She added the mini denim Jacquemus purse ($860) and chic black leather boots from Reformation ($478) and tied it all together with a black belt featuring a fun silver buckle from Heaven Mayhem ($190).
For jewelry, she kept it classy and minimal including a few rings, a tennis bracelet and chunky silver hoops. Harper‘s long brown locks were freshly blown out into loose curls and felt smooth and soft along her neck and shoulders.
“Gameday in Detroit with @shopbop💙,” the co-Rookie of 2022 captioned the carousel of outfit photos on Instagram.
“Influencing me I need this fit bff and fitness content creator,” Katie Austin commented.
“So cute! Love the outfit,” Cora Skinner agreed.
“Face of an angel!” fellow WAG and fashion icon Kristin Juszczyk chimed
Harper and Goff tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, Calif. in June. The couple met on exclusive dating app Raya in 2019 and have been inseparable ever since. The 30-year-old athlete proposed on the beach in Mexico in 2022.
“Oh my gosh, it was the best weekend ever. Well, it was a week but it was amazing. We were down in Mexico, in Cabo, and we had this romantic getaway and he proposed to me on the beach with hundreds of roses and then a beautiful dinner after,” Harper told SI Swimsuit during Miami Swim Week two years ago. “I was truly not looking for anything at the time [when we met.] I had just gotten out of a long relationship and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him and the rest is history, baby.”