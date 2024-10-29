Christen Harper’s Latest NFL Game Day Look Included a Tube Dress, Knee-High Boots and a Denim Jacket
Christen Harper’s go-to NFL game day look is usually straight-leg jeans, sneakers or booties, a baby tee and a chic, vintage Detroit Lions jacket or hat. This Sunday, however, as her husband and quarterback Jared Goff and his team defeated the Tennessee Titans, bringing them up to the No. 1 seed in the NFC North division, the model put a fun and feminine twist on her WAG ensemble.
The SI Swimsuit star, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call and has posed for the issue four years in a row, stuck to the signature Lions blue and black color palette. She sported a trendy black tube dress with a bubble skirt from Reformation, as well as a denim bomber jacket from Rag & Bone that she left open and low on her shoulder to reveal her bronzed, sun-kissed collarbones and décolleté. Harper snapped some stunning pics from the stands at Michigan’s Ford Field stadium.
Her long chocolate brown locks were pulled back into a sleek half ponytail and she opted for a super glowy fall glam moment including berry tones on her eyes, lips and cheeks, paired with wispy lashes, feathered brows and a plumping gloss.
Rag & Bone Maggie Bomber Jacket, $368 (rag-bone.com) and Reformation Black Isabeli Linen Dress, $218 (thereformation.com)
The Southern California native completed the look with a perfectly complementary dark denim baguette handbag from Coperni ($780) and Staud’s black suede western wally boot, $495. For accessories, Harper donned classic silver chunky hoop earrings, a gorgeous silver diamond toggle necklace from Shashi ($96) and her massive diamond ring.
“Victory Sunday 💙,” the 31-year-old, who tied the knot with Goff this summer in Ojai, Calif. captioned the carousel of photos on Oct. 27. Harper showed off her flawless skin, chic sense of style and impeccable posing skills as she served a soft smile in the cover snap and was filmed walking down the stairs in another slide.
“STUNNING,” bff and co-Rookie of 2022 Katie Austin commented.
“On sundays, she works too 💅🏻,” Kennedy Frazer wrote.
“it doesn’t make sense that we’re the same species. QUEEN 🔥,” Carley Johnston gushed.
“QUEEN of the jungle 🦁🦁🦁,” Taylor King chimed.
“Perfect girl!!,” fellow football WAG and fashion icon Kristin Juszczyk exclaimed.
“Our First Lady of Detroit 💙,” one fan declared.
“Brought the best of luck 🤞 🍀,” another declared.