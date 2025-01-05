How and What Time to Watch the 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet So You Don’t Miss One Fashion Moment
The new year brings some of the most exciting award shows no film, TV or fashion lover can miss, including tonight’s Golden Globe Awards. The annual event, which was first held in 1944, honors the casts and crews of the very best in entertainment of the last year, including actors, directors, TV series, original songs and more. This year’s event will be particularly star-studded, as some of the most famous celebrities are up for major awards, including Golden Globe winner Zendaya, Golden Globe nominee Selena Gomez and first-time Golden Globe nominee Ariana Grande. These three fashionistas are just a few of the A-listers to keep an eye out for this evening.
And while the prestigious ceremony is the biggest part of the night, the pre-show coverage is also particularly enjoyable—yes, I’m talking about the red carpet. Any celebrity and/or fashion fan knows how fun it is to scope out the attendees and ogle at their designer looks. Sometimes, the red carpet coverage is even more fun than the actual awards as you get to watch the talented celebs show off their ‘fits, goof off with their cast mates and give fun interviews.
Don’t want to miss a minute of the red carpet coverage tonight? Us either. Although the TV network E! took a year off in 2024, they will be back with their Live From E! red carpet pre-show this evening, which is great news. But they’re not the only ones hosting a red carpet special. We break down all the ways to tune in below.
Watch the red carpet on E!
Live From E!: Golden Globes will air live on E! at 6:00 p.m. ET this evening, running for two hours long. While Laverne Cox will not serve as cohost this year, Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall and comedian Heather McMahan will share hosting duties. E! News host Keltie Knight will also take part in the coverage to comment on the looks seen on the carpet. The easiest way to watch E!’s red carpet coverage would be through your cable provider. The channel is also available on Live TV services such as FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV and more.
Or you can watch on CBS with Variety and Entertainment Tonight
For another year, Variety and Entertainment Tonight are teaming up for the official digital red carpet show, which will air live on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET. The show, hosted by Variety’s senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Rachel Smith, will also be available to watch live on Paramount+, variety.com, etonline.com and ET’s streaming network. You can also watch via Variety and Entertainment Tonight’s social channels. Additionally, it will stream on Penske Media Corp. properties such as Billboard and Rolling Stone.
Variety’s senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson and senior entertainment and media writer Matt Donnelly are set to provide commentary on the fashion from the red carpet.
You can also catch the red carpet with WWD
WWD is also hosting its own Golden Globes red carpet show, titled Eye on the Golden Globes, which starts tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET via livestream from wwd.com or through the brand's YouTube channel. Brand editors are set to host the event, their first for this award show.
The Golden Globes ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight on CBS and will run for three hours. Like the network’s red carpet, you can also tune in for the award show on Paramount+, streaming live. Comedian Nikki Glaser will serve as the host this year, who told Variety that she feels “really ready” to take on the task. We’ll be cheering her on—along with our other favorites of the past year—as the big night begins in just hours.
Check back with us at SI Swimsuit for our coverage of the best fashion looks from the Golden Globes red carpet—plus from the after parties, too!