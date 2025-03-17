Simone Biles Turned 28 in Cowgirl-Inspired Denim Mini Skirt Look, Western Accessories
The G.O.A.T Simone Biles celebrated a new year of her life with a cute set of photos on Instagram. She turned 28 with a smile and in style!
Biles—who made her SI Swimsuit debut in Houston in 2017—dressed up as a hip and trendy cowgirl, taking her own unique spin on Western fashion. She wore a dark brown cowgirl hat on the top, matching the knee-high cowgirl boots she had on her bottoms. She then sported a denim white mini skirt with torn edges on the hemline. And, as for her top, a strapless brown cow print was an absolute no-brainer for this entire look.
Even her hair matched the look, wearing multicolored brown and honey blonde wavy bohemian braids. She let her braids hang loose in her cowgirl hat which gave the entire ensemble a nice touch. Last but not least, the heart-shaped dark brown cake with the words “twenty ate” spelled out on the surface became the final accessory for her special birthday look.
“march 14, 1997 🎂,” she captioned the post shared with her 12.5 million followers.
Biles rang in her 28th birthday after back-to-back vacations, taking part in multiple gorgeous getaways around the world.
Last month, she went on her honeymoon with husband Jonathan Owens to South Africa where she sipped on some fancy wine, ate delicious native food, hung out with elephants and more. After having documented all of these photos, Owens took to Instagram to compile some of these South Africa flicks to put together a lovely birthday message for his wife.
Promising to always make his wife’s birthday feel “special,” Owens certainly delivers on this front, especially with how much he poured his heart out on social media.
Biles also traveled to the Bahamas and had a great time on a girls trip. So much so that she proclaims that right by the tropics, relaxing by the pool and sipping on the most exquisite fruity drinks, is where she belongs.
From South Africa to the Bahamas, Biles stunned in stylish swimsuits. A favorite includes one of her Bahamas looks: a fuzzy multicolored bikini top that she paired with a bright yellow jacket. The same sentiment is felt towards the other bikini set in this photo drop seen below; a jam purple matching two-piece adorned with bedazzles all throughout.
She certainly knows how to bring her fashion A-game no matter where she is in the world.
Happy belated birthday, Simone Biles!