Simone Biles Is Absolutely Adorable in BTS Pics While Getting Ready for the ESPYs
Getting all spruced up to deliver a sickening red carpet look isn’t as easy as it seems. A lot goes into the process of ensuring that not a single hair is out of place. This is a very familiar feeling for Olympian and two-time SI Swimsuit model Simone Biles, as she just experienced it to bring her stunning 2025 ESPYS Awards look to life.
Biles took to her Instagram to give her fans a peek into what it takes to get this G.O.A.T. ready for a red carpet. From her makeup artist touching up her lips to Biles making sure hubby Jonathan Owens looked prim and proper, the day was certainly jam-packed with loads to get done. Even so, these behind the scenes snapshots show Biles thoroughly enjoyed herself every step of the way.
For the awards ceremony, the 28-year-old gold medal-winning gymnast wore a breathtaking midnight blue sparkly dress that had all eyes on her. The piece began with a stunning Queen Anne neckline, which highlighted her beautiful complexion. From there, the gown descended into a form-fitting silhouette and ended in a straight skirt with a slight mermaid finish.
The prince for this princess looked just as remarkable, with Owens wearing a white blazer over an open black top. Black slacks topped off his look to create a flawless final red carpet outfit. The same sentiment applied to the red rose pin he adorned on the lapel.
Side by side, Biles and Owens were a power couple on the red carpet—and this power couple doesn’t just do what they do to keep up appearances. They are one another’s major support systems, a pair of steadfast rocks rooting for each other every step of the way. And Biles gave a shoutout to not only Owens, but all of those in her circle during her acceptance speech for the Best Championship Performance award.
“I’m honored to receive this award. The recognition means more than you guys know,” she expressed on the 2025 ESPYS Award stage. “I would like to thank the people who have stood with me on this journey. My teammates, my competitors, my coaches, my family and my fans who have lifted me up every step of the way. I wouldn’t be standing here without all of you.“
She then added, “I also proudly share this award with my supporters. Having a strong support system that understands your dreams, who are willing to show up for you—not just when you’re winning but when you’re struggling too—is really important. My sincere gratitude, appreciation and love to all of you who have stood with me on this magical journey. All the highs, lows, twists and turns along the way.“
All in all, Biles being well-prepared, well-dressed and well-spoken ensured that her 2025 ESPY Awards evening went off without a hitch.