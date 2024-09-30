Simone Biles Cheers on Hubby Jonathan Owens in Chicago Bears Cropped Sweater, White Mini Skirt
The NFL season is in full swing, which means our weekends are once again packed with planning out our game day fashion and tailgate menus. Where the former is concerned, we have plenty of celebrities and SI Swimsuit models to pull sidelines inspiration from. Christen Harper, Brittany Mahomes and Chanel Iman, to name a few, along with Simone Biles and Taylor Swift, are all football WAGs with impeccable style.
Biles, an 11-time Olympic medalist and the most decorated American gymnast in history, took a break from training for her “Gold Over America Tour” performances to support her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, on game day. The two-time SI Swimsuit model attended the team’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, in one of her best game day looks yet.
The 27-year-old athlete opted for a navy blue, white and orange cropped long-sleeved Bears sweater, which she paired with a white mini skirt, white pointed-toe knee-high boots and a white Balenciaga bag. She, of course, accessorized with her famed diamond-encrusted goat necklace.
In an Instagram reel posted by the official NBC Olympics account of the athlete strutting through the stadium, fans couldn’t get enough of Biles’s outfit, which was both sporty and chic.
“She slayed that outfit!!!!” one fan gushed.
“the SWAG of it all 👏👏👏,” someone else added.
“Boots 🐐 🔥,” another user pointed out regarding Biles’s footwear of choice for the occasion.
“That outfit! 🔥🔥 Perfect look for @simonebiles,” an additional fan cheered.
“You and your husband are so cute together!!!!!!!!!!!!” another person applauded. Biles and Owens tied the knot in 2023 in both a courthouse ceremony in Texas and a destination wedding in Mexico.
On her Instagram story, Biles shared a photo showing off her point of view of the field from a suite, which allowed her to take in the team’s 24-18 victory over Los Angeles.
Following her incredible run at the Paris Olympics this summer, Biles embarked on the aforementioned “Gold Over America Tour” earlier this month, in which she and fellow elite gymnasts like Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera showcase their skills on the road. Luckily, her schedule aligned perfectly with Owen’s home stadium game on Sunday, as the tour made a stop at Chicago’s United Center the very same day.
The “Gold Over America Tour” will continue through next month, when it concludes at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 3.