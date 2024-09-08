Olympian Simone Biles Shares the Story Behind Her Diamond-Encrusted Goat Necklace
Simone Biles’s diamond-encrusted goat necklace recently made headlines, as she donned the beautiful accessory and held it up to the camera during her final event of the 2024 Paris games. The professional gymnast made history after winning four Olympic medals this year, bringing her total to 11 and becoming the most-decorated American gymnast in history. The 27-year-old two-time SI Swimsuit model recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and divulged some details about the custom-made piece by Janet Heller Fine Jewelry.
“You are revered. People call you the GOAT,” Fallon said, admitting that for a long time he didn’t know that the word is an acronym for “greatest of all time.” “You just embrace it now. You just go ‘yeah’ [I am].”
The audience and Biles laughed, and she noted that she loves the polarizing reactions to her GOAT title and necklace.
“I think it’s funny to play off, obviously, all of my fans, the people who have embraced, loved and supported me throughout my journey, but also the haters,” the Texas native explained. “Because there was always the comments like, ‘stop calling her the GOAT. She’s not the GOAT.’ So it’s like, [the necklace] makes people happy, and then it [also] just pisses [some] people off.”
Clearly, the accessory is her subtle but sassy way of shutting down internet critics.
“She is the GOAT 🐐 in the hardest sport in the world! Such a great role model for our sport,” one fan gushed in the comments section of the show’s Instagram post of the moment.
“to be precise, she is the QUEEEEEN! ♥️👑,” another chimed.