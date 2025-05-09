Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Are Ultimate Couple Goals in Adorable New Afterparty Photos
A couple that attends Met Gala afterparties wearing the dopest outfits together, stays together.
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens looked unbelievably ravishing in their afterparty outfits, which they recently shared on Instagram. It was immediately clear that killing the fashion game was their main priority for the night, especially considering that the couple already served up stunning looks on the Met Gala carpet. With back-to-back looks like this, it’s safe to say both of these individuals were among the best-dressed of the event.
After ditching the ornate cerulean dress she wore on the carpet, Biles donned a pearl mini dress adorned with various colored bows and gold-encrusted flowers going down the middle of the piece. Pairing with the dress, she sported a cropped jacket with above-elbow sleeves. A grand red rose graced the upper corner of the dress.
Owens opted for something more casual yet still equally elegant. Following his all-white suit and dramatic white fur combo earlier in the night, he sported a pale light blue jacket over a classic white tee with black pants.
Although they both looked dripped out to the heavens, Biles shared with Vogue that getting ready for the Met Gala was far more daunting than preparing for the Olympics (and she would know, since she’s competed at the Olympics three times!).
When asked which event brought on more stress, the superstar said, “The Met Gala, only because I trained for the Olympics for my whole entire life and this is just, like, a one-day event. But I got in yesterday, we did all the fittings, and so, it's just a lot. Stressful.”
The Chicago Bears athlete shared the same sentiment as his wife in that the Met Gala takes the cake as far as putting on the most pressure when compared to getting ready for a game.
“Definitely the Met. Just because I feel her energy,” Owens replied before noting that he kept it cool, calm and collected to balance out the stress Biles may have been feeling while preparing for such an important night in fashion history. “We both can’t be high-strung. We gotta balance each other out, you know.”
In the video, the couple also informed the world that the day after the Met Gala was their anniversary, so it’s safe to say that a Met Gala carpet, plus a stylish afterparty, plus a delightful anniversary created a week to remember for the happily married couple.
“I think just being with my husband, because, again, we’re a little bit of long distance, so we don’t get to do events like this a lot of the time,” Biles responded when asked what she looked forward to the most the night of the Met Gala. “So, it’s been a fantastic week. Anniversary’s tomorrow, so a good start to the week.”