Sixtine Stuns in Sheer Gold Gown by the Sea as Fans Call Her a Modern-Day ‘Venus’
Content creator Sixtine looked like a true goddess in her latest seaside shoot, donning a completely sheer, shimmery gold gown that had fans comparing her to the goddess Venus herself. The Serafina Dress in Gold ($198) from Bella Venice featured delicate spaghetti straps and a subtle mermaid hem that draped effortlessly over her curves as she posed barefoot on majestic rock formations overlooking a crystal-clear body of water. The two-time SI Swimsuit model is currently vacationing in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The look exudes ethereal glamour, and Sixtine’s confidence and soft glam elevate it even further. It’s the kind of captivating presence the Texas native, now based in New York City, has become known for, both on and off camera. She opted for a glowy makeup look, featuring a fresh, natural base that allowed her flawless skin to shine, complemented by wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and shimmery eyeshadow. As the queen of accessories, she knows that delicate jewelry can take any outfit to the next level. For this shoot, she chose dangly gold earrings, a stack of bracelets and a statement gold cross chain layered over a pearl necklace.
“birth of venus,” the 27-year-old captioned the most majestic series of images on Instagram. View the photos here.
“WOWOWOWOW,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Lauren Chan commented.
“Omg the first pic is literally the birth of Venus painting!!” one fan exclaimed referencing the iconc masterpiece by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli.
“Omg omg omg omg this dress!!! You look fabulous,” another wrote.
“oh I GASPED,” Laura Girard added.
“ABSOLUMENT MAGNIFIQUE,” Lætitia De Carufel chimed.
“I saved this SO FAST,” jewelry brand Calypso Studios gushed. “Venus has been BIRTHED.”
Sixtine made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, posing for Yu Tsai in Dominica. She returned the following year for a breathtaking shoot in Belize with photographer Derek Kettela. Both features showcased her ethereal presence and empowering energy. “To me, being a rookie feels powerful and strong,” she shared. “I’ve always said that I never want to be just a pretty face as a model. If I have a platform, I want to be able to use it, and being a rookie allows me to do that.”
As a body neutrality content creator, Sixtine brings a unique and refreshing perspective to the modeling world. She hopes that her photos can serve as a source of comfort and representation for women everywhere.
“I think it’s important that people get that representation in [the] media so that they don’t feel this heavy pressure to be something that nobody is,” she added. “Nobody looks like the girls in the magazine—even the girls in the magazine don’t look like the girls in the magazine because there’s so much that goes into it. So I hope people see themselves.”