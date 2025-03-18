SKIMS’s New Wedding Shop Campaign Is All About Love, Lace and Patrick Schwarzenegger
Kim Kardashian has built SKIMS into a cultural juggernaut, in no small part thanks to her knack for tapping the most buzz-worthy celebrities and moments in pop culture. From Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian’s viral bestie campaign to SZA’s stunning takeover for SKIMS Fits Everybody and even the iconic Kim Cattrall-led holiday ad, the cofounder and chief creative officer’s genius campaigns always strike the perfect balance between trendy and timeless.
So it feels only natural that her latest casting move taps into one of TV’s hottest series — The White Lotus — by enlisting Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancée, Abby Champion, to be the stars of the 2025 Wedding Shop.
“Patrick and Abby’s love is so beautiful, and it shows in every shot,” the reality TV star, who launched the company alongside business moguls Emma and Jens Grede in 2019, said in a press release. “SKIMS is all about making special moments even more meaningful, and with the variety of styles we offer, every couple and bridal party can find something that feels completely authentic to them.”
The couple, who got engaged in December 2023, posed for a dreamy new campaign shot by photographer Carin Backoff. The sultry yet sophisticated images capture Schwarzenegger and Champion’s undeniable chemistry as they model SKIMS’s latest wedding-ready essentials. The limited-edition Wedding Shop collection features the brand’s signature soft fabrics with ultra-feminine lace, delicate embroidered tulle and silky sleepwear, all in elegant ivory shades with a few hints of something blue here and there. With 25 limited-edition styles designed to transition from pre-wedding events to the big day to honeymoon adventures and beyond, the collection ensures the entire bridal party is dressed in something they love while celebrating love.
“This is such an exciting time in my life, and I want to feel my best throughout it all,” 28-year-old Champion shared in the press release. “SKIMS is my go-to for confidence and comfort, and I can't wait to wear these stunning pieces for our wedding celebrations and honeymoon.” Schwarzenegger, 31, who plays Saxon Ratliff in the HBO series created by Mike White, echoed her sentiment, adding that the experience “made me more excited for our big day.”
After season 2 of The White Lotus came out at the end of 2022, Kardashian enlisted breakout stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò to star in a campaign for SKIMS’s 2023 Valentine’s Day Shop.
All new styles are available to preview in the Wedding Shop now and will be available for purchase in-store and online at SKIMS.com on March 20.