Skylar Diggins-Smith Shows Hometown Spirit in Cherry Red Seattle Varsity Jacket Ahead of Storm Tip-Off
Nearing the end of her first season with the Seattle Storm, WNBA veteran Skylar Diggins-Smith is well and truly settled in her new home.
From the moment she set foot in the Pacific Northwest during the last off-season, the 34-year-old has embraced her new role of court leader for the Storm. Her dedication to the squad is apparent in more than just her on-court play, though. The point guard has made it clear through her tunnel style, too.
For years, Diggins-Smith has given particular attention to her outfits. If not in uniform, she can often be found in her own brand of elevated fashion. For the athlete, fashion is isn’t simply styling an outfit, it’s a creative outlet and a passion. She told us as much last fall, and Diggins-Smith proves as much each and every game day.
Take the Storm’s Sept. 1 matchup with the Connecticut Sun, for example. Diggins-Smith arrived at Mohegan Sun Arena in an outfit that spoke to her cool streetwear aesthetic and her dedication to her new hometown. She paired dark wash denim with a cherry red Seattle varsity jacket, white pointed heels and an oversized chain necklace.
Diggins-Smith’s game day picks are diverse—some approaching red carpet-level glamour, others leaning more into street style—but are all testaments to her impeccable fashion sense. Her latest hometown-inspired look was no exception to the rule.
With a few weeks left in the WNBA regular season, we fully expect more eye-catching outfits from the athlete before the end of 2024 play.