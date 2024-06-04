Snag This Sweet White Two-Piece From Alix Earle’s SI Swim Digital Cover Photo Shoot
Our inaugural digital cover star, Alix Earle, posed for the June 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue in Miami, where she stepped in front of photographer Yu Tsai’s lens for two features. Her beachside spread and after-party photo shoots resulted in some truly stunning imagery—and while we simply can’t choose a favorite look, we did assemble eight glamorous selects from both here.
One particularly striking image of the 23-year-old University of Miami graduate featured Earle posing in a bathtub full of white flowers. The pale blooms matched the white string bikini that Earle sported for the snapshot—and you can shop the floral-trimmed two-piece below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Zimmermann Pop Flower Trim Bikini, $330 (saksfifthavenue.com)
This string bikini by Australian luxury brand Zimmermann features the sweetest floral tie details on both the top and bottom. It’s adjustable for a custom fit, and makes for the perfect two-piece on the beach this summer. Earle and the SI Swimsuit fashion team accessorized it with gold earrings and a gold bangle bracelet for a classic (and classy) aesthetic.
View Alix Earle’s Miami swim photo gallery here. View her Miami after-party photo gallery here.
Following her digital cover reveal on Friday, May 31, Earle opened the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on Saturday night. She strutted the catwalk in two incredible looks, and brought her three younger sisters, Ashtin, Penelope and Izabel, out for her second runway walk. Shop each of those looks here.