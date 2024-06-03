Swimsuit

8 Glamorous SI Swimsuit Photos of ‘It Girl’ Alix Earle in Miami

The content creator is our inaugural digital cover model.

Cara O’Bleness

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida.
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 

As SI Swimsuit’s first digital cover star, content creator Alix Earle recently spent some time with photographer Yu Tsai in Miami, where she posed for two stunning galleries, including a beachfront spread and a collection of after-party pics.

In conversation with SI Swimsuit, the 23-year-old University of Miami graduate spoke about the importance of using her platform—which consists of 6.8 million followers on TikTok alone—for good. Earle, who is known for her raw, authentic content, uses her platforms to connect with fans in an incredibly personal manner while keeping it real about things like acne.

“I definitely have a big understanding now of the platform that I have and the change that I can make with that,” she stated. “That’s why I always tried to give back or promote small brands. I think that’s very important to uplift other people with my platform.”

Following Earle’s digital cover reveal on Friday, May 31, she went on to open the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on Saturday evening. She strutted the catwalk in two different looks, and even brought her three younger sisters to the runway alongside her.

View Alix Earle’s Miami swim photo gallery here. View her Miami after-party photo gallery here.

Today, both of Earle’s galleries were released, and they each contain a number of jaw-dropping images of the media personality in her natural element. Below, find just a few of our favorites that were captured by Yu Tsai in Miami.

Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by INDAH. Shirt by Oséree. Heels by PresleyPumps. Bag by Chanel. Sunglasses by DEZI. Bracelet by Tiffany & Co. Ring by Cartier and Deborah Pagani. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Earrings are vintage Bulgari provided by Material Good. Bracelets are vintage provided by Material Good. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Oséree. Jeans by AGOLDE Jo. Earrings are vintage. Bracelet by Tiffany & Co. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Tom Ford. Sunglasses by Tom Ford. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Bodysuit by Missoni. Bottoms by Belle the Label. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Oséree. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Korobeynikov. Shirt by Korobeynikov. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
