Ring in 2026 With These Sparkly Swimsuits Perfect for New Year’s Eve
As difficult as it may be to believe, 2025 is officially coming to a close. New Year’s Eve is on the horizon, and if you’re celebrating the occasion somewhere warm, there’s no better uniform than a sparkly swimsuit.
Whether you typically gravitate toward a one-piece or prefer a string bikini, there’s a sparkly, glitzy piece of swimwear perfectly suited for you—just trust SI Swimsuit’s fashion team. Stylist Margot Zamet and fashion assistant Liz Wentworth have assembled the perfect mood boards for welcoming in 2026 in style. From chic, black sparkly swimwear to champagne-inspired picks and several that feature pops of color, there’s a little something here for everyone.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Anything but basic black
Channel SI Swimsuit model Penny Lane’s 2024 photo shoot in Portugal for executing this look. Her glossy Agent Provocateur suit was a total showstopper, and you can achieve a similar look by shopping any one of the suits below.
- P.A.R.O.S.H. Sequined Bikini Set, $471 (farfetch.com)
- Adriana Degreas Cut-Out Sequined Swimsuit, $420 (mytheresa.com)
- Vinca Ebony Triangle Bikini Set, $119 (triangl.com)
- The Midnight Fringe One-Piece Sequin Swimsuit, $170 (wolfandbadger.com)
- Black/Silver Monica Lava Bikini, $315 (hunzag.com)
- Apres Sun Petunia Black Sequin Bodysuit, $500 (wolfandbadger.com)
Champagne toast
Christen Goff is our muse for this look, which brings to mind a bubbly glass of champagne on New Year’s Eve. Think sparkly hues of gold, white and cinnamon, which can be found in all of the options below in various silhouettes.
- Norma Kamali Sequined Bikini, $210 (mytheresa.com)
- Norma Kamali Fara Sequined Semi-Sheer Mesh Bodysuit, $315 (mytheresa.com)
- Oséree Lumière Nuggets Bikini, $240 (mytheresa.com)
- Johanna Ortiz Shimmering Coral Reef One-Piece Swimsuit, $395 (saksfifthavenue.com)
- Missoni Zig Zag Bikini, $550 (mytheresa.com)
- Giuseppe di Morabito Metallic-Finish Swimsuit, $217 (farfetch.com)
A muted pop of color
Bloom, an SI Swimsuit Issue cover girl and brand legend, perfectly embodied sparkly swim vibes in Dominica, where she was photographed by Amanda Pratt for the 2023 issue. Her chic one-piece lends itself to several of the suits pictured below.
- Oséree Glitter Detailing Bikini, $290 (farfetch.com)
- Glitz Glitter One-Piece Blue, $195 (sandshaped.com)
- Lio Bikini Top - Chartreuse Sequin, $50 and Bottom, $50 (astaresort.com)
- Ring Side Madison One-Piece, $255 (bond-eye.com)
- Oséree Lumière Striped Bikini, $280 (mytheresa.com)
- Miami One-Piece in Pond Shimmer, $76.50 (mondayswimwear.com)