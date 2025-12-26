Swimsuit

Ring in 2026 With These Sparkly Swimsuits Perfect for New Year’s Eve

If you’re celebrating the New Year somewhere warm, don’t miss out on these one-pieces and bikinis fit for the occasion.

Cara O’Bleness

Champagne-inspired swimwear
Champagne-inspired swimwear / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated, Mytheresa and Saks Fifth Avenue

As difficult as it may be to believe, 2025 is officially coming to a close. New Year’s Eve is on the horizon, and if you’re celebrating the occasion somewhere warm, there’s no better uniform than a sparkly swimsuit.

Whether you typically gravitate toward a one-piece or prefer a string bikini, there’s a sparkly, glitzy piece of swimwear perfectly suited for you—just trust SI Swimsuit’s fashion team. Stylist Margot Zamet and fashion assistant Liz Wentworth have assembled the perfect mood boards for welcoming in 2026 in style. From chic, black sparkly swimwear to champagne-inspired picks and several that feature pops of color, there’s a little something here for everyone.

Anything but basic black

Penny Lane
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Rings by Cleopatra’s Bling and VANESSA MOONEY. / Ben Watts/Portugal

Channel SI Swimsuit model Penny Lane’s 2024 photo shoot in Portugal for executing this look. Her glossy Agent Provocateur suit was a total showstopper, and you can achieve a similar look by shopping any one of the suits below.

Sparkly black swimsuits
Sparkly black swimsuits / Farfetch, Mytheresa, Triangl, Wolf and Badger and Hunza G

Champagne toast

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. Ring by MAM. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff is our muse for this look, which brings to mind a bubbly glass of champagne on New Year’s Eve. Think sparkly hues of gold, white and cinnamon, which can be found in all of the options below in various silhouettes.

Champagne-inspired swimwear
Champagne-inspired swimwear / Mytheresa, Saks Fifth Avenue and Farfetch

A muted pop of color

Leyna Bloom
Leyna Bloom was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by isabella rose. Necklace by Viktoria Hayman Jewelry. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Bloom, an SI Swimsuit Issue cover girl and brand legend, perfectly embodied sparkly swim vibes in Dominica, where she was photographed by Amanda Pratt for the 2023 issue. Her chic one-piece lends itself to several of the suits pictured below.

Muted sparkly swimwear
Muted sparkly swimwear / Farfetch, Sand Shaped, Asta Resort, Bond-Eye, Mytheresa and Monday Swimwear
