Sports Illustrated’s Swimwear Line Is on Major Sale for Cyber Monday
Coinciding with the brand’s 60th anniversary magazine launch, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launched a brand-new women’s swimwear line on Amazon in May of this year. The line, in partnership with SWIM USA, features 83 pieces, including colorful swim tops and bottoms, one-pieces and cover-ups. And if you haven’t snagged anything from the chic and stylish collection yet, there’s no time like the present, as several pieces from the line are on sale today for Cyber Monday.
Below, shop a few of our favorite looks from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit collection on Amazon, on sale for up to 72% off for Cyber Monday. Happy shopping!
Sports Illustrated Women’s Standard Ruffle Cutout Bralette, $17.91 and String Tie Side Tanga Bikini Bottom, $15.03 (amazon.com)
If this sporty and sleek style looks familiar, it’s because Haley Cavinder strutted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week this summer in the very same two-piece. Her sister, Hanna, rocked the same suit in blue while on the catwalk.
Sports Illustrated Women’s X-Back Underwire Bikini Top, $14.73 and Wide Band Leg High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $11.10 (amazon.com)
If you’re looking to embody Chanel Iman’s beauty and confidence, start with the monochromatic bikini she wore for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue while posing for Derek Kettela in Belize.
Sports Illustrated Women’s Double Ring Bralette Bikini Top, $11.03 and Scoop Hipster Bikini Bottom, $11.21 (amazon.com)
You can never have one too many black bikinis in your swimwear wardrobe, and this double-ringed top features a hook closure in back, removable cups and adjustable straps. Plus, the set also comes in a lime green hue, a moody navy color and two vibrant patterns.
Sports Illustrated Women’s Underwire Lace-Up Bikini Top, $11.47 and Scoop Hipster Bikini Bottom, $10.51 (amazon.com)
If you’re looking for a bikini top with support, this one is a great choice. With underwire cups to enhance your bust and a cute cut-out tie detail, this bikini is sure to turn heads on the beach. It’s also available in black.
Sports Illustrated Women’s Standard Mesh Sarong Cover-Up, $14.94 (amazon.com)
Animal print swimwear was all the rage this summer, and you can embrace the trend in this sarong-style cover-up. It’s perfect for taking you from the beach to a mid-day lunch and back to the sand.