Saddle Up in Style: 10 Stagecoach-Ready Swimsuits With Western Flair
When it comes to Stagecoach style, bikinis are the unexpected MVP. Whether you’re hitting a pool party between sets or layering up for that signature Indio, Calif. golden hour glow, a Western-inspired suit is the perfect way to bring some country flair to your desert wardrobe. Think fringe that moves with you, rhinestones that catch the light and just enough sparkle to keep the cowgirl energy going strong.
We’ve rounded up 10 bikinis that are ready to ride—each one equal parts bold, playful and festival-approved. So grab your boots, throw on your hat and saddle up in swimwear that’s made to shine from sun-up to sundown.
Dalida, $145
This iconic leopard print one-piece features a halter neckline, keyhole detail and open back for a flirty, second-skin fit. Made in Greece with ultra-soft Italian Lycra, it’s fully lined and super luxe.
Verdi Top, $45 and Best Bottoms, $59
This top features a playful V-cut twist detail that can be worn in the front or back. With over-the-shoulder straps and triangle-style support, it’s both flattering and fun in the vibrant “Taffy Stripe” colorway. Pair it with the retro-inspired, high-waisted shorts-style bottoms that offer great coverage and versatility.
Birkin Top, $62 and Short, $66
This cherry checkered set is perfect for a sweet, full-coverage beachside moment or strutting confidently through the desert. The sweetheart neckline bra top features wide gathered straps, a front clasp and paneled detailing, while the matching high-rise boyshort bottoms hug you in all the right places.
Western One Piece, $495
This sculpting two-tone one-piece puts a Western twist on a timeless silhouette. It also includes a removable hand-molded belt with custom brushed metal hardware, so you don’t have to fuss over choosing accessories. Finished with hand-embroidered bust stitching and adjustable straps, it’s a standout suit with just the right amount of edge.
Western Underwire Top, $175 and 90s bottom, $135
In a bold white and dark denim colorway, this structured underwire top nods to Americana with contrast western-inspired seaming, hand-embroidered detailing, wide-set straps and brushed hardware. Paired with a high-cut ’90s-style bottom featuring curved contrast paneling and signature hand-stitching, it’s a modern, minimal take on western-chic.
Silvra Stud Top, $97 and Bottom, $87
The Silvra Studded Bikini is a bold, head-turning set including silver stud detailing throughout. The triangle top offers versatile styling with halter and chest ties, while the matching tie-side bottoms provide standard coverage and a front-only studded finish.
Suede Halter, $215 and Wrangler Boyshort, $125
From the Bella Hadid x Frankies Bikinis collab, this halter top stuns with turquoise and silver beadwork, saddle-stitch detailing and adjustable ties for customizable coverage—all in soft suede swim fabric. Pair it with the matching booty shorts featuring a western-style belt with a floral buckle and medium back coverage for a bold festival-ready moment.
Becka Bralette, $23.06 and Bottom, $20.96
This sweet two-piece puts a cottagecore twist on a classic silhouette with chic crochet trim, a tie-front bralette top, and matching mid-rise side-tie bottoms. Made with partially recycled fabric, it offers cheeky coverage and adjustable details for a customizable, sustainable fit.
MIKA - LOKO, $99
This blue sparkle gingham bikini features a scoop crop top with adjustable straps and a back clasp paired with matching high-waist bottoms in your choice of cheekiest, cheeky or standard coverage. Bonus: it comes with a matching neoprene zip bag for easy beach-day packing.
Cocoa Underwire, $35.06 and Mid-Rise Bottom, $30
This classic underwire bikini top features unlined cups, adjustable wide straps, on-trend shirring and a back hook closure. Paired with mid-rise, high-leg bottoms offering moderate coverage, it’s a timeless, comfortable swim staple—and the rich cocoa brown shade is just the cherry on top.