Suni Lee Is ‘Not Over’ Her Stunning, Sultry Black Lace Look From NYFW and Neither Are We
Suni Lee made a major style statement at New York Fashion Week, and she’s still thinking about it—just like the rest of us. The Olympic gymnast and Dancing With the Stars alum attended the Calvin Klein show in Midtown on Feb. 7, turning heads in a sleek, sultry all-black ensemble that exuded elegance and confidence.
She donned a structured black bodysuit featuring sheer lace cups and a sculpting opaque bodice, perfectly tucked into a pair of trendy knee-length, wide-leg tailored shorts. The 21-year-old completed the chic, monochrome moment with a longline black blazer, sheer black tights for added warmth, pointed-toe black slingback heels and a patent leather Calvin Klein purse that added a touch of shine. The entire look was the epitome of modern, understated glamour, a perfect fit for the high-fashion setting.
In the cover image on her Instagram post, the six-time Olympic medalist (and two-time gold-winner) power posed on the edge of a plush white couch, her toned legs elegantly off to one side, as she leaned back slightly, giving the camera a soft yet smoldering gaze.
“still not over this look,” the former Auburn University student captioned an Instagram post featuring a series of snaps from the evening.
Fans and friends flooded her comment section with praise, hyping up her confidence and style.
“stunning 😍,” Coco Gauff commented.
“Shoesss on the sofa,” DWTS pro Sasha Farber, who was paired with Lee on the reality competition series in 2021, pointed out.
“we not over it either 😍,” Kayce Kirihara admitted.
“face card is insane,” race car driver and fellow SI Swimsuit model Toni Breidinger wrote.
“forever obsessed w u,” Steph Hui chimed.
“Wowwwwww made. me. look! 😮,” Xuân-Mai Phạm exclaimed. “this is stunning.”
The Minnesota native has been stepping up her style game recently, blending her athletic background with a longtime love for fashion. Lee’s NYFW appearance comes amid a busy year for the gymnast, who moved to New York City to grow her presence in the fashion world. While she’s known for her flawless performances in competition, the SI Swimsuit model, who is set to appear in the 2025 magazine this May, is proving that her red carpet and front-row moments are just as captivating.
“It’s always just been gymnastics, gymnastics, gymnastics, whereas right now it’s like, Who is Suni outside gymnastics?” Lee said in a Glamour feature last year. “She’s fun, she’s energetic, outgoing, very brave. But not a lot of people see that, and it’s something that I want to expand on more. I think fashion can be a really good way to express yourself.”