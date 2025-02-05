Get Ready for the Super Bowl With Brittany Mahomes’s Red Hot Thong Bikini From Her SI Swimsuit Shoot
Super Bowl LIX featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is just around the corner. But before the highly anticipated sports event takes place this Sunday, Feb. 9, fans of both teams must show their support in the form of fashion. Whether it be gathering game day looks in Chiefs red or Eagles green or even buying a warm-weather ensemble you’ll be saving for your next vacation, team cheer is trendy all year round.
And speaking of team cheer, it’s high time to give a special shoutout to the scarlet red bikini Brittany Mahomes wore for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2024 when she posed for Derek Kettela’s lens Belize. The best part? It’s still available to buy right now for all of the Chiefs fans looking to rep their team’s signature color on any and every beach trip.
And even if going for a swim in this piece isn’t an option in the wintertime, it’s also a stunning set to wear with a pair of leather pants or a mini skirt. Let Mahomes, wife to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, prove why this is such a must-buy:
Andi Bagus Itty Bitty Bikini Red, $59 (andibagus.com)
This timeless suit is affordable and incredibly sultry, proving a barely-there look, or as the website puts it: “deliberately designed to have as little coverage as possible.”
Other pieces from Mahomes’s rookie shoot are worthy of praise as well, including the red crochet two-piece ($89) featuring pretty, feminine rose detailing, also from Andi Bagus. This marvelous item is guaranteed to be another staple in anyone’s closet. Though roses aren’t associated with the Chiefs, it’s still a gorgeous way to rep some red.
Mahomes, who gave birth to her third child, a baby girl named Golden Raye, in January, has been married to the star quarterback since March 2022. They are also parents to 3-year-old Sterling Skye and 2-year-old Patrick “Bronze” Lavon. Their third child comes just ahead of the Chiefs’ chance to make the three-peat, a.k.a. their third consecutive Super Bowl win. All they have to do is beat the Eagles on Sunday night.
Whether it’s a scarlet swimsuit or a jersey representing her husband’s name and number, showing the football team support is an absolute necessity for Mahomes. If you’re a fan of the Chiefs, it should be for you, too.
The Super Bowl begins this Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.