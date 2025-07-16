The Bikini Fit Tip Jasmine Sanders Still Follows Seven Years After MJ Day Said It to Her
Jasmine Sanders still remembers the moment like it was yesterday. Early in her SI Swimsuit career, editor in chief MJ Day gave her a simple piece of styling advice: go smaller.
“She always told me my body looks better in something smaller, and I will forever take that note,” the model tells the brand during Swim Week 2025 in Miami.
“Seven years later [...] you’re gonna see a thong tonight,” she teases with a smile ahead of the iconic annual runway show at the W South Beach.
That confidence-first philosophy has guided Sanders through her entire journey with the brand. Since making her debut in 2019, the Germany-born, South Carolina–raised model—also known online as “Golden Barbie”—has returned to the fold every year. She graced the cover in 2020 following a dreamy Bali shoot with Yu Tsai, traveled to destinations like Puerto Rico and Belize and most recently posed in Switzerland for the 2025 issue with photographer Derek Kettela.
In 2024, she was officially named a franchise Legend during the magazine’s 60th anniversary celebration, joining 26 fellow icons for a historic group photo shoot.
Despite the accolades, Sanders admits the nerves haven’t gone away. She’s practically an SI Swimsuit catwalk veteran, but she still gets pre-show jitters—and she’s honest about that fact. “It always feels like the first time,” she says. “I have the anxiety, I have the nerves [...] I’m gonna be completely honest with you, my anxiety gets so bad that I’m nauseous in the morning. I am literally sick to my stomach.”
Her solution is often a grounding morning routine and a powerful playlist filled with Beyoncé and Gospel music. “I really try to push for a balcony because I love fresh air,” she says about her travel preferences. “[I do] my little skincare routine and just try to relax and do whatever I feel like I really need.”
Still, the nerves linger until she steps on stage. “There’s a prayer right before I walk out. Then I’m like, ‘Girl, just make it to the end and take your time.’”
On the runway this year, the Los Angeles resident stunned in an olive green tassel-trimmed Toxic Sadie bikini styled with a zebra-print Zandra hat, then she switched into a groovy green cut-out monokini from Ola Vida that brought major retro energy.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
She lists Jade Swim and ViX Paula Hermanny among her favorite swimwear brands—but Monday Swimwear’s minimalist cuts and flattering fits have her heart.
“I love something that gives a little bit of extra but still keeps it to the imagination,” she says. Known for its luxe fabrics, timeless silhouettes and inclusive sizing, Monday Swimwear has become a favorite among her fellow SI Swimsuit models.