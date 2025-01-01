We’re Swooning Over This Pic of Kamie Crawford in a Shimmering Backless Golden Goddess Gown
Kamie Crawford ended 2024 with the most jaw-dropping New Year’s Eve-ready look. The three-time SI Swimsuit star, who made her debut in 2022 and has traveled to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Dominica and Belize with the brand, reminded fans of her model status, flawless face card and confidence in front of the camera as she posed for a series of super glamorous looks in the most dazzling ensemble.
The former Miss Teen USA, who is a role model to her five younger sisters, donned a luxurious shimmery netted gown from The New Arrivals by Ilkyaz Ozel. She flaunted her curves in the slim-fitting, slightly sheer, backless number and paired the dress with an equally dramatic glam look. Her brows were perfectly feathered and her lashes were sky high while her base was glowy and chiseled, all tied together with her signature glossy, plump brown lip.
Crawford’s honey-brown locks were freshly blown out into beautiful, bouncy curls and smooth at the roots. She tapped stylist Jennifer Rodriguez and makeup artist Amber Perry who absolutely nailed it.
View the post here.
“Gotta get these posts off before 2024 ends✨💫🥂,” the 32-year-old captioned the images.
“HOT,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Sixtine commented.
“ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING 😍,” Olivia Lux chimed.
“WEEERK💎💎💎,” Jessica Frances Dukes wrote.
“Do you realize how gorgeous you are?😩😍,” one fan asked.
“YESSS GIVE ALL THIS 🔥🔥🔥 TO US!!!” another exclaimed.
Earlier this year, Crawford, who is best known for her role on MTV’s Catfish, retired from the cohosting gig she held for six years.
“I recently transitioned out of a job, and that was really exciting for me because now I get to do so many other cool new things. And I just feel like the future is limitless,” the Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host shared with SI Swimsuit in November. “Honestly—this is going to sound a little morbid—but I feel like you don’t usually get to hear the impact that you’ve left on people until after you’ve passed. Like, you really don’t actually get to hear it. You’re just kind of listening from above, I guess. So to have so many people giving me my flowers in real time was so overwhelming for me. I literally cried for days. It was really, really beautiful. And I’m just so honored that people even allowed me into their homes for six years.”