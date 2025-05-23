Sydney Sweeney Channels Pure Femme Fatale Energy on New ‘Empire Magazine’ Cover
Sydney Sweeney is serving up some seriously sensual snapshots for her latest magazine feature.
Taking to Instagram this week to alert her 25.1 million followers, the Emmy-nominated actress revealed she’s the digital cover star for Empire Magazine’s summer 2025 issue. Unsurprisingly, the photos included with her in-depth interview were absolutely to die for—literally, as she appeared to be channeling pure femme fatale vibes.
Let’s just say if looks could kill, this cover would already have us six feet under.
In the breathtaking cover of the entirely black-and-white six-photo carousel, Sweeney could be seen gazing into a small hand mirror with her curly blonde tresses framing her face. Her makeup was impeccably done, with marvelously matte skin as the base for darkly-lined eyes, expertly-manicured eyebrows and a perfect pout taking center stage.
The photo shoot was clearly inspired by Old Hollywood glamour, with the actress donning a floor-length, sleeveless gown in one shot while her long, curly blonde tresses cascaded down her back. In another shot, she lounged dramatically on a couch in an embroidered silk dress.
But our favorite photo featured has to be the up-close glamour shot of the superstar, which could’ve been plucked right out of any popular magazine from back in the 1950s—seriously, you could almost imagine that photo taped to a teenager’s wall beside a poster of Elvis Presley.
And it should come as no surprise that plenty of the superstar’s fans, followers and friends jumped right in her comment section to applaud this truly breathtaking cover:
“HOLLYWOOD BABY ⭐️,” longtime friend and hair stylist Glen Coco exclaimed.
“Classic Hollywood glam 😍❤️🔥 🌹,” one commenter wrote.
“Mother is mothering 🖤,” another playfully added.
Sitting down to chat with Empire Magazine, Sweeney opened up about her highly anticipated return to the world of HBO’s smash hit series Euphoria, as well as her connection to her character Cassie Howard.
“I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear. She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love," Sweeney told the magazine. “It could be a sad version of love, as well. It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is.”
The actress also hinted that this season might just be the wildest one yet, which is certainly saying a lot given just how wild the first two seasons were, with Sweeney adding, “Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m all in.’ And this season is unhinged.”
Euphoria season three doesn’t have an official release date yet, but is expected to premiere sometime in 2026. Until then, you can find us here, admiring these stunning snapshots!