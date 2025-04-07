Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski Are an Angelic Duo in Matching White Dresses for NYC Launch
Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski looked like they came straight from heaven standing side-by-side in New York City this past weekend wearing all-white. As partners of the hair care brand Kerastase, they attended a pop-up event and took stunning photos and videos together.
Sweeney’s ensemble consisted of a form-fitting dress featuring a lightly wrinkled fuller skirt. She paired the outfit with white open-toed shoes and a light amount of silver jewelry on her neck as well as her ears. Her signature blonde hair was flawlessly styled in loose curls past her shoulders. And, as for her makeup, she kept it light and simple with bold eyelashes and a shiny lip.
Matching in white, Ratajkowski wowed in a tea-length white dress with a slight plunge. The look was accessorized with light brown see-through strap heels and a colorful mini purse. The SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut with the brand in 2014 in St. Lucia—wore her brunette hair in gorgeous wand curls brushing her shoulders. Her makeup was equally gorgeous with fluffy eyelashes and a nice neutral lip.
Walking into Sweeney’s “glossy world” involves stepping into the world of Kerastase. With the brand, the two bombshell beauties are the faces of the new collection Gloss Absolu, featuring must-have products.
One of the products in the Gloss Absolu collection includes the Gloss Absolu Hair Oil, which aims to minimize frizzy hair for up to four days. What’s more, the lightweight oil provides the perfect amount of shine to make any hairstyle glisten on any and every occasion no matter the weather.
The Anyone But You actress could also be seen holding a large blow-up bottle of the hair oil in a soft and whimsical video promoting the product.
In addition to the Gloss Absolu Hair Oil, Kerastase’s latest collection also comprises an illuminating shampoo, conditioner and smoothing hair spray. All of these products are currently available to purchase on the official Kerastase website.
During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Kerastase brand ambassador discussed the importance of her hairstyle and how it can be so heavily intertwined with her identity. “I’ve always felt that my hair represents just how I’m feeling and who I am at that time,” Sweeney said. “It’s like an accessory to whatever you want to wear—the personality that you want to have that day."
Sweeney related to her Euphoria character, Cassie, in the way they both know that hair can truly change a lot about a person.
“If utilized, you can have a lot of fun with it, which is like Cassie in Euphoria: She transforms into so many looks because of her hair. I think that people forget that it’s not just makeup,” she continued. “Your hair can actually transform you too."
As Sweeney said, hair can take any look to the next level. This can be seen in both her and Ratajkowski’s New York City event looks as their respective hairstyles add all the flare.