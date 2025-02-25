Sydney Sweeney’s Latest Mini Dress Moment Features the Prettiest Cherry Blossom Appliqués
Sydney Sweeney looked like she was plucked straight from a beautiful garden as she attended the Paris Hilton's birthday party extravaganza in the most heavenly mini dress.
Sweeney’s dress—which is a part of Oscar de la Renta’s latest collection—is a pale pink piece in a traditional A-line shape. Adorned throughout the dress are white cherry blossom branches placed intricately at the neckline, down the lower middle and on the side of the garment. The flowers pair exceptionally well not just with the color of the dress but also with the fabric, resembling tiny pink flower petals assorted all around.
With the dress being such a masterpiece that deserves all the attention, Sweeney keeps the accessories minimal for this look, only opting for matching pastel pink pump heels.
The latest collection from de la Renta is inspired by flowers, with the fashion designer’s fall 2025 show seeing models dressed in gowns remnant of peonies, ivies and ferns.
The 27-year-old actress wasn’t the only person dressed to the nines at Hilton’s event as many celebrities also brought their fashion A-game for the night. With the guest list including the likes of Lukas Gage, Anya Taylor-Joy, Julia Fox, LISA and more, we’re seriously impressed by this big bash.
“This just saved my Monday,” the Friday Beers Instagram account commented.
“This is screaming Cassieee!💓🥰,” a fan added, referring to Sweeney’s Euphoria character.
“Legendary ❤️,” Sweeney’s Anyone But You costar Darren Barnet wrote.
“Love you so much sis!!! 🔥,” Hilton commented.
The positive vibes that come from a birthday party could be just what Sweeney needs right now seeing that she's juggling being a Hollywood star as well as a fiancé. According to a recent report from Brit + Co, the actress and her partner, Jonathan Davino, have decided to postpone their wedding due to their increasingly booked and busy lifestyles.
Between Sweeney filming upcoming titles like Euphoria Season 3 and The Housemaid, there reportedly hasn’t been a lot of time to plan the big day. That said, this report has not been confirmed by Sweeney or Davino, meaning we should take this with a grain of salt. The couple, who have been notoriously private about their relationship, were first linked in 2018 and reportedly got engaged in 2022.
Whether the wedding is around the corner or a little further down the line, Sweeney is living her best life at the “best parties” while being one of the best dressed. Who could ask for anything more?