Sydney Sweeney Brings the Heat in SYRN Bodysuit: Shop the Look

While temperatures are soaring across the country, Sydney Sweeney is bringing the heat on social media. The Euphoria actor shared an Instagram reel on Friday, July 10, showcasing a lacy bodysuit from her lingerie brand, SYRN.

In the brief clip, Sweeney stood at the top of an intricate staircase while clad in a fur coat. She swiftly removed the outerwear to reveal a lacy white bodysuit with a major chest and belly cut-out. The 28-year-old star peered over the balcony and fluffed her locks before the camera zoomed into show off the garment in full.

Sweeney’s recent reel caught the attention of plenty of her 26 million followers on the platform, including 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Olivia Dunne, who dropped a humorous Leonardo DiCaprio GIF in the comments section. Earlier this spring, Sweeney and Dunne had a stylish crossover moment when the former LSU gymnast posed for a few campaign photos in SYRN high-rise shorts ahead of the Stagecoach music festival.

“😍😍😍 Jaw on the floor,” actress Mercedes Blanche also applauded.

“The most pretty girl in the world 😍,” someone else added.

“And that’s why it’s the fantasy bodysuit 🥵,” the official SYRN bodysuit chimed.

SYRN

In addition to the white color Sweeney wore in her video, SYRN’s Fantasy Lace Halter Bodysuit is also available in black, navy (pictured above) and light pink. The stripped down piece features a high neck and open back, while the fit is also super cheeky.

Next week, SYRN is launching a cute new Playful collection, “Small Town Girl,” dropping on the brand’s official site on Thursday, July 16. The summer-themed drop will feature cozy, cotton items in seasonal colors like light pink, green and yellow, including bras, boxer shorts and loungewear.

When Sweeney launched SYRN back in January of this year, she spoke to Cosmopolitan about bringing her brand to the market and her hopes for prioritizing a female gaze with her brand.

“People will say, ‘Oh, she’s doing this for guys’ or ‘Oh, she’s a guy’s girl,’” Sweeney told the outlet. “But I’m like, ‘What is more girl’s girl than owning your body and doing it for yourself?’ I want it to be their choice—the choice of the wearer—whether this is for them, for somebody else, or for a camera lens.”

Shop all of SYRN’s offerings here.

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