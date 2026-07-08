Best Tankini Tops: How to Shop and Style the Y2K Trend Making a Serious Comeback

If you even have a passing interest in fashion, you’ve likely noticed that Y2K style has been coming back in a big way over the last couple of years. This shift has also bled into the swimwear world, with trends popular for the poolside in the early 2000s seeing a resurgence on the runway, including the iconic “tankini.”

In fact, Who What Wear recently reported on this phenomenon, noting that Gen-Z’s love of nostalgia has helped buoy the bikini top alternative back into the spotlight, stating “the new wave of tankinis [are] much more playful, and textured fabrics, retro prints and bright color stories make the style feel surprisingly fresh.”

Gigi Hadid was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Interested in switching up your seaside style this summer? A tankini is a great place to start, as you’ll get all the benefits of a traditional bikini with even more coverage and some added throwback style.

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Editors’ picks: shop our fave tankinis

Below, we’ve collected just a few of our favorite tankini options to get you started in style. Also, please note that select size and color options may be sold out at the time of this article’s publication.

Ditsy Daisy Floral Tankini Set | Cupshe

Cupshe has countless options to choose from that’ll have you feeling both fun and flirty on the shoreline, and their Ditsy Daisy Floral Tankini Set is a great choice for those looking to dip their toes into the tankini waters. This set comes with both the top and bottoms, making styling a breeze, while the sweet floral pattern is sure to be a favorite for any fashion lover. It’s offered in multiple colorways in sizes XS through XL.

Women’s Sculpting Waveshaper Peplum Swim Tankini Top | Lands’ End

Another Y2K fashion trend making a comeback is the flowy peplum cut, so why not blend the two for your next poolside adventure? The Women’s Sculpting Waveshaper Peplum Swim Tankini Top by Lands’ End can be worn as a tube top or styled with adjustable, removable straps, allowing you to customize the look to your liking. It’s offered in multiple colorways in sizes 2 through 10.

Embroidered Trim Shirred Tankini Top | Everything But Water

Everything But Water’s Embroidered Trim Shirred Tankini Top is the exact item you’d imagine when planning an outfit you can take from the beachside bar straight into the sea, as it doubles as a cute everyday top. Per the designer's website, the piece “features a V-neckline with embroidered floral medallion detail and wavy trim, a shirred bodice, and adjustable straps” as well as “removable soft cups and a pull-on fit.” It’s offered in multiple colorways in sizes 4 through 14.

Better Tankini Top | Title Nine

If you’re someone who tends to be a little more active during your vacation, the Better Tankini Top by Title Nine might be your tempo. Its sporty style and customizable fit make it a fantastic pick for those looking to ride the waves, and the fabric features a multitude of benefits, including UPF 50 protection, quick-dry cups and a sand-resistant lining. It’s offered in multiple colorways in sizes XS through XL, with cup sizes ranging from B/C to D.

Faye Tankini Top | Miracle Suit

Sleek and stylish, the Faye Tankini Top by Miraclesuit is a bestseller for a reason! As noted on the designer’s website, the unique piece boasts a “hidden underwire [and] halter styling with over the shoulder straps” and “high-low hemline for added back coverage.” It’s offered in two colorways in sizes 8 through 16.

Marina Tankini Top | Geode Swimwear

The Marina Tankini Top by Geode Swimwear will have you collecting compliments on the shoreline in no time, all thanks to its gorgeous cut and chic silhouette. With lined cups that provide built-in underwire support, this trendy piece is dreamy, romantic and a summertime must-have. It’s offered in two colorways in sizes XXS through XXL.

Women’s Live In Color Ruby Red Twist Front Bandeaukini Swim Top | Anne Cole

There’s something about a halter top that just screams summer, especially when it’s available in the classic Baywatch red shade. Anne Cole has you covered on all fronts with the Women’s Live In Color Twist Front Bandeaukini Swim Top, which—as its name suggests—merges the neckline of a bandeau top with the cut of a traditional tankini. It’s offered in multiple colorways in sizes XS through XL.

Sunshine 79 Paisley Daze Bandeau Tankini Top | La Blanca

Finally, we had to include this gorgeous, groovy option from La Blanca! According to the brand’s website, the Sunshine 79 Paisley Daze Bandeau Tankini Top “offers two looks in one glamorous design, with removable straps and a softly structured bodice that allows for easy movement and all-day wear.” This pretty paisley print is offered in sizes 2 through 14.

What to consider when styling a tankini

As with any outfit, choosing a tankini that matches your personal style and needs is important to ensure the top has everything that you’re looking for in a swimsuit. There are several things to keep in mind to achieve your desired overall look, which include (but are not limited to):

Length: While tankinis provide more coverage than traditional bikinis by design, they are still available in an array of different crops and cuts. Depending on the length of the top compared to your torso, the piece could fit like a regular tank or a longline bralette/bikini.

Fit: Similarly to the length, the fit of the tankini will also change the overall aesthetic of your two-piece ensemble. As seen in our above selections, tankini tops are available in flowy options for an easy, breezy fit, as well as tighter options for a more striking silhouette.

Tanaye White was photographed by Yu Tsai in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by L*Space. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Neckline: The neckline can also alter how your seaside style translates. Would you prefer a high neckline for coverage and support, or a lower cut top to show a little skin? This is also important to consider when planning your next trip, as your activities may require a sportier style for more hold.

Details: While bigger picture things like length and fit are absolutely important, the details are where the fun begins! You can dress up a solid fabric with chic silver hardware and beading, or test out a whimsical pattern for a little something different—and the best part? It’s all up to you!

Bottoms: And of course, you’ll be pairing your tankini with bottoms. Like the above sections, this choice can also impact the overall look and feel of your two-piece set. If you’re looking to honor the “-kini” part of “tankini,” a traditional bikini or thong-style bottom is a great option. On the other hand, if it’s coverage you seek, a boy short or full-coverage bottom is likely what you’re after.

Learn more about bikinis here at SI Swimsuit.

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