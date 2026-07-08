A Look Back at Christen Goff’s SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Jamaica

Christen Goff and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, just reached a family major milestone, as they celebrated their daughter’s first birthday. In an Instagram carousel posted to her feed on Tuesday, July 7, Christen shared an adorable selection of snapshots from Romy’s special day.

The model and mom shared a sweet pic of the family of three and photos of a delicious-looking spread, as well as a precious snap of Romy digging into a smash cake. Photos of party guests and a black and white frame of mother and daughter were also featured.

Goff, who has been part of the SI Swimsuit family since she co-won the Swim Search open casting call in 2021 (alongside bestie Katie Austin), was named Co-Rookie of the Year in 2022. She has appeared in each annual issue of the magazine since, traveling to exotic locations like Dominica and Portugal. And in 2025, Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica when she was 18 weeks pregnant with her daughter. She has since returned to the fold for two more occasions: the cover of the February 2026 digital issue and an additional photo shoot for this year’s print issue, both of which were photographed in Fort Myers, Fla.

The 33-year-old California native’s digital cover shoot with Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island was the first time she stepped back in front of the lens for SI Swimsuit since giving birth to her daughter, so it made for an extra special moment.

“This [past] year has been such a transformative year for me. Being pregnant and becoming a mother, I think I have such a newfound confidence,” Goff told us at the time of her digital cover shoot, adding that she felt a bit unsure of herself on location last year. “There was so much ahead of me, so much change ahead of me. And this year, I’m stepping in just feeling like I know all those answers to those questions I had last year.”

While on location, Goff also shared with us that she has found confidence through motherhood and being a mom to Romy has given her a fresh perspective.

“It’s such a big transition becoming a mom, whether you’re talking about mentally or physically, I think you go through so much, and I’m so much more proud of myself than ever,” she added. “And I think I’ve also given myself so much more grace and room to just kind of be in this new state of being a mom and what that means to me.”

Below, take a look at just a few of our favorite snapshots from Goff’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot in Jamaica.

Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Earrings by Brinker + Eliza. Bracelet by Ben-Amun. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by SAME. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. Necklace and earrings by Brinker + Eliza. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

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