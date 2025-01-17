Tara Yummy Mesmerizes in Metallic Gold Two-Piece Against Gorgeous Ocean Backdrop
The Tarte Cosmetics influencer trip on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands this month looked like an absolute dream. SI Swimsuit January digital cover star Brianna LaPaglia joined fellow content creators for an extravagant getaway, forming bonds and even ending beef with internet personality Kennedy Eurich. Among the attendees on the scenic vacation also included Tara Yummy, the 24-year-old social media star and Playboy model who has an impressive 12.2 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.
Like many of the creators who attended the trip, Tara shared an Instagram carousel documenting some of the most exciting moments—and her most jaw-dropping looks. Starting off her post with a mesmerizing bikini shot, she rocked a metallic gold two-piece with black accents standing in front of the bright blue ocean. Posing with her arm up, brushing her fingers through her jet-black hair, the Maryland native flaunted her toned body and micro tattoos while completing the look with a cross choker necklace and black sunglasses on her head.
“a piece of heaven !” Tara captioned the series of nine photos from the tropical getaway.
In the next shots, Tara posed with fellow content creators Kaylor Martin, Gabriela Moura, Jake Webber and LaPaglia. She also gave fans a glimpse at a hot pink cheetah-print bikini ensemble while posing in front of flamingos, also consisting of a pink floral mini skirt cover-up, a pink graphic trucker hat and pink Y2k-inspired sunglasses. She finished off the carousel with a picture-esque fully-body photo, showing her wearing only a towel while looking out to the gorgeous sunset.
“Waking up to no Tara today really broke my heart,” LaPaglia commented.
“You’re perfect,” SI Swimsuit’s June digital cover star Alix Earle added.
“The last picture is STUNNING. Perfection. 🤌❤️,” another wrote.
Tara, who posed for Playboy in July as the brand’s spotlight of the month, also collaborated with Wildflower Cases for a collection of ‘90s grunge-inspired cases featuring bikini-clad silhouettes in hot pink and black colors. While discussing her growth in followers last February, the content creator described the experience as “a good shock.”
“I’m so grateful, and I’ve been doing social media for four years, so to finally just be like, ‘Oh wow, people do like me.’ It’s really nice and comforting and makes me happy that I can make people laugh or smile or feel confident. I love them,” she told J-14.
Appearing on podcasts such as Hot Mess With Alix Earle and Just Trish, the sky is the limit for Tara as she becomes a more well-known name on the internet.