Tate McRae Serves Pop Star Energy in Bold Bodysuit, Leather Boots on Tour
Tate McRae’s show in Lisbon, Portugal, went off without a hitch, leaving fans well-fed thanks to her stage performance, vocals, dance numbers and, of course, her tour outfits—though one outfit in particular stood out as an easy favorite for both McRae and her fans.
The singer’s latest Instagram post included a video of her wearing a glistening white form-fitting bodysuit with several rows of large silver gems adorning the front of the garment. The fabric lining the piece went through the chest, bodice and hip areas of the bodysuit, giving it an additional element of fashion-forwardness. Also providing fashion-forwardness were the nude fishnet tights and black leather boots she wore with this look.
Arguably one of her most stylish tours yet, McRae wasn’t holding anything back in the glam department.
The color white seemed to be a common theme across the Lisbon outfits of the Miss Possessive Tour. This could be seen in another look McRae sported for this night, which included a long-sleeved white top with silver circles going down the length of both sleeves. Baggy khaki pants and a pair of bright yellow sneakers were the desired items of choice for this “Means I care” look.
As if fans weren’t already living for these ‘fits, the Canadian singer brought out even more fabulous garments. This time, singing above the heads of her passionate audience, McRae wore an all-white ensemble consisting of a dramatic, flowy skirt. She matched the floor-length skirt with a loose-fitting white top, making her look like an angelic pop star.
All of these outfits were looks that stayed true to McRae’s identity, as she told Elle Canada that a “tomboy” style consisting of oversized pants and tops was more her speed.
“Walking into this industry, you get a lot of different people telling you what kind of style you need to have and what kind of person you need to be,” McRae told the media outlet back in February 2025. “I remember when I was 16, all I wanted to do was wear baggy clothes and big T-shirts, and I didn’t want to experiment with anything. And then I came out to L.A. and I started dressing in hot pink dresses and very girly. And I was like, ‘This is not me. I am way more tomboy than this.’”
She went on, adding, “If I just walked out and felt cool, that’s what I would usually throw on. So it was usually pretty sporty, but a touch of a feminine side to it.”
After a show or when she has some downtime at home, she would much rather have on a pair of stylish yet cozy sneakers, such as her yellow Adidas sneakers.
“That’s why I feel very honoured to work with a brand like Adidas,“ McRae expressed. “Because when I’m at home, when I’m writing and it’s just me in my safe spot—it’s just me, Tate—I feel like that’s when comfortable clothes are all that I wear, and sneakers, these shoes I wear, literally, 24/7.”
What other sneakers will McRae fans get to see throughout this tour? What other bodysuits will fans witness her move in? Does she have any more knee-length boot outfits up her sleeves? All these questions and more will be answered as McRae continues her Miss Possessive Tour.
Next stop: Madrid, Spain!