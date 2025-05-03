Tate McRae Sizzles in Lace Bra Top as She Gears Up for ‘Miss Possessive Tour’
Tate McRae is once again proving why she’s that girl. The pop star, who’s gearing up for the next leg of her Miss Possessive tour, just shared a striking new set of pics from a moody photo shoot that has fans buzzing.
In the dimly lit, charcoal-toned studio, McRae struck a powerful, commanding pose—hands on her head, elbows wide, exuding raw energy. Photographed by Los Angeles-based photographer Baeth, the 21-year-old flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and toned legs in a sultry black-and-brown lace bra from Honey Birdette. The look nailed the Canadian musician’s signature blend of sporty edge and feminine allure, a style that’s quickly become a hallmark of her visuals.
The “you broke me first” singer’s fierce smolder and body language echo the same magnetic stage presence that leaves fans’ jaws on the floor during a concert and every post-show video going viral on TikTok. This shoot served as a reminder that, beyond just phenomenal vocals and mesmerizing beauty, McRae is a performer who moves with the precision and power of a trained athlete.
And, she’s not afraid to experiment with bold styling or to showcase the confidence she’s embraced over the past year. “I just wear whatever makes me feel like a badass on stage,” she shared of her evolving style—and this latest look is no exception.
“Me cyz miss possessive tour starts next weeeeeek,” she captioned the trio of pics shared with her 6.6 million IG followers on May 1.
“CAN’T WAIT 😻,” the official T8hq account commented.
“BABE TOWN🔥🔥🔥 Lilly Keys wrote.
“yes yes yes,” Gabriela Moura chimed.
“Tatiana coming to take over europe,” one fan declared.
“Frame these and hang them in my studio pls,” Analysse Hernandez begged.
“T-6 DAYS ‼️‼️,” the Miss Possessive Tour account added.
The stunning images come as McRae continues riding the momentum of her long-awaited sophomore album, So Close to What, which dropped on February 21 and marks the next phase of her musical evolution. But true to her relentless, forward-thinking mindset, she’s already focused on what’s next. “All I do is think about where I want to go and what my music needs to be better,” she added. “It’s so crazy because as soon as I release music, I never listen to it again because I’m a year ahead of everyone else and my taste has changed drastically.”
McRae will kick off the European leg of her tour on May 7 in Lisbon, with stops in Spain, England, France, Italy and more, before wrapping up in Zurich, Switzerland on June 18. She’ll take a well-deserved break before resuming in Vancouver on Aug. 5.