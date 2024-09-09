Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are the Most Stylish Wedding Guests in Adorable, Chic New Pics
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had the most stylish weekend in New York City. It all went down during New York Fashion Week, arguably the most fashion-forward time of year in Manhattan.
The duo absolutely nailed their luxurious U.S. Open finals looks as they cozied up and watched some tennis alongside fellow power couple Brittany and Patrick Mahomes. The “You Belong With Me” singer donned a super cute and trendy red gingham sweetheart mini dress, paired with her signature red lip. Kelce, meanwhile, stepped out at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a full Gucci ensemble, complete with a white Polo and bucket hat featuring the brand’s signature red and green stripes and monogram logo.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The day before, the duo, who began dating last summer, attended the wedding of Karen Elson and Lee Foster at Electric Lady Studios. The “Midnights” singer, who just wrapped up the European leg of “The Eras Tour,” donned a cream linen dress from Zimmermann ($795) featuring small side cut-outs, a scalloped neckline, spaghetti straps and the sweetest pastel floral embroidery on the skirt of the sundress. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end juxtaposed his girlfriend’s flirty, feminine look in a dapper and sleek all-black ensemble with his brown locks slicked back.
Swift, who has recorded at the Electric Lady Studios before, accessorized with a red lip, of course, dangly gold earrings, cream heels and a blue Vivienne Westwood pouch purse. The 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist and the three-time Super Bowl champion looked totally smitten with each other as he held her hand and waist and guided her through the busy New York City streets.