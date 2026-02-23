These 6 SI Swimsuit Models Braved the Cold in Switzerland With Some Luxe Winter Outerwear
The Northern Hemisphere is less than one month away from its spring equinox on March 20, but before we head into the upcoming warmer months, we’re pulling out some of the chilliest snapshots from SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue.
Last year, three SI Swimsuit legends—Camille Kostek, Hunter McGrady and Jasmine Sanders—as well as two-time brand model Penny Lane and rookie twins, Elisha and Renee Herbert, traveled to Switzerland for the annual magazine. And while some models posed in the mountains of Saas-Fe while others adventured around the city of Zurich, each woman repped chic, cold-weather coats on set.
Camille Kostek
Kostek paired a burgundy and olive green Heavy Manners one-piece with a matching puffer jacket from The Frankie Shop, which featured a similar cranberry-colored sheen. The 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model wore plenty of seasonal jackets during her photo shoot with the brand, like this collection of fur coats.
View her full gallery from Switzerland here!
Hunter McGrady
McGrady kept warm while posing on the Saas-Fe slopes with this white puffer jacket from Norma Kamali. The 2024 brand cover model styled the number, which blended into the snow, over an icy blue Monday Swimwear bikini and finished off her look with a pair of fur-adorned boots from Bogner.
View her full gallery from Switzerland here!
Renee and Elisha Herbert
Both Renee and Elisha posed in Saas-Fe and Zurich during their SI Swimsuit debut. In addition to their individual shoots, they also posed for a series of snaps together. In the above frame, they wore contrasting ski suits from Bogner over their string swimwear and each added a pair of My Sunday boots.
View Renee's full gallery and Elisha's full gallery from Switzerland!
Jasmine Sanders
Sanders, who landed the cover of the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue, soaked up sun rays in this gorgeous and glowy shot by photographer Derek Kettela. She wore a fur coat by Adrienne Landau that reached just above her waist, along with a micro bikini from Bananhot, which featured a teeny bandeau top and ruched string bottoms with dainty hardware.
View her full gallery from Switzerland here!
Penny Lane
While Lane also sported a cocoa brown coat during her latest campaign in the fold—which followed her SI Swimsuit 2024 debut in Portugal—the model paired the floor-length garment with a matching brown bikini from With Jéan. The Ronny Kobo jacket stretched beyond this frame, as did Lane’s knee-high boots by HAVVA.
View her full gallery from Switzerland here!