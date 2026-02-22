Celebrate the Lunar New Year With SI Swimsuit Shoots That Embodied ‘Fire Horse’ Energy
This Tuesday, Feb. 17, marked the Lunar New Year, officially declaring the remainder of 2026 through February 6, 2027, the year of the “Fire Horse.”
As noted by Harper’s Bazaar, this particular combination is rare in the Chinese Zodiac calendar, the outlet writing, “A Fire Horse only occurs every 60 years and is associated with intense passion, a sense of urgency and self-determination.” Given this fierce, focused energy, the general vibe of the sign calls for all things daring—and that goes for your choices in both everyday life and in your wardrobe—with Vogue describing the sign’s energy as “dynamic, vital [and] bold.”
Of course, this got us to thinking about some of our past SI Swimsuit shoots that certainly embodied the captivating energy of the “Fire Horse.” So with that in mind, we pulled a few of our favorites from the archives for your New Year’s inspiration!
Claire Kittle on Captiva Island, Fla.
A passionate content creator, Kittle entered 2026 with plenty of “bold” energy, joining SI Swimsuit for the first time as one of six cover models for the February digital issue. In the Sunshine State, she modeled bright red two-pieces on the shores of Fort Myers. While chatting with the brand, Kittle also revealed that her seaside shoot, captured by photographer Katherine Goguen, was actually a manifestation of her goals for the new year, as she hopes to say yes to more.
“Because I’m really good at saying no,” she said about her decision to join SI Swimsuit. “This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and being an athlete my entire life, I love something to work towards. A goal. And so it’s just really cool that [SI Swimsuit] even thought of me in the first place.”
You can view Kittle’s full gallery here.
Yumi Nu in Dominica
In 2023, Nu reunited with SI Swimsuit for her third consecutive shoot with the magazine after her features in Tampa, Fla., in 2021 and Montenegro in 2022—the latter for which earned her a coveted cover spot. Traveling to the lush green shores of Dominica, the model posed for photographer Amanda Pratt in shots that could’ve been plucked straight out of a heart-pounding adventure film.
Per the SI Swimsuit style team, the goal for fashion on the shoot was to merge earthy tones found in nature with “extraterrestrial-inspired” hues and cuts, resulting in an eclectic mix of high-energy moments that absolutely screamed “Fire Horse” fabulousness.
You can view Nu’s full gallery here.
Salma Hayek Pinault in Mexico
It’s impossible to hear the word “fabulousness” without immediately thinking of Hayek Pinault’s headline-making 2025 SI Swimsuit debut. Taking to Mexico with photographer Ruven Afanador, the actor stepped out of her comfort zone to welcome something new and exciting, one year before the 2026 Zodiac would encourage others to do the same.
“I remember when I was young, a long, long time ago, I was always excited to see the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated, and [thinking] ‘Who’s going to be in it?’ Of course, I didn’t look like a model, so it never crossed my mind that one day I would be in it,” Hayek Pinault told SI Swimsuit. “If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse, but the world has changed, and that’s exciting.”
You can view Hayek Pinault’s full gallery here.
Ciara in Barbados
Ciara’s dazzling SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 was also the definition of daring, as the recording artist embraced a unique collection of designer looks in Barbados for a shoot she called “a dream come true.” Her styling on location merged classic swimwear staples with modern touches via her accessories, absolutely embodying the focused and fearless energy of the 2026 Zodiac sign.
“When you’re pursuing your dream, all it takes is one person to believe, and that’s you,” Ciara told SI Swimsuit. “If you believe, there’s all the chance in the world. ... There’s a lot more I want to accomplish, and I have to have that ‘I believe in me, why not you’ attitude.”
You can view Ciara’s full gallery here.
SI Swimsuit wishes you a very happy Lunar New Year, and we hope these marvelous moments will inspire you to be a little bolder in 2026!