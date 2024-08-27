This Cute Pastel Plaid Two-Piece Ellie Thumann Wore on Greek Boat Day Is 25% Off
Ellie Thumann is obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter‘s new album, and we’re obsessed with her Greek vacation swimwear wardrobe.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her debut in last year’s magazine and posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico for her appearance in the 2024 issue, is on a fun late-summer getaway with her mom and sister in Greece. The YouTuber has certainly been nailing all her looks, from monochrome moments to denim dresses to trendy leopard print. But, over here at SI Swimsuit, we’re always on the lookout for a cute bikini, and this sweet plaid pastel number the Arizona native wore for a boat day has certainly caught our eye.
Blackbough Swim Fiona Top in Sorbet Stripe, $45 and Tori Swim Shorts in Sorbet Stripe, $30 (blackboughswim.com)
This white, green and blue set, made from a sustainable blend of recycled nylon and spandex, features the most sophisticated and chic pattern on both the high-waisted micro shorts and pink-trim underwire top. And, the best part is, each piece is being sold at a 25% discount right now. So grab yours while the sale lasts at blackboughswim.com.
“New album on the boat all day🙂↕️,” the 22-year-old captioned a TikTok in reference to Carpenter’s sixth studio album.
The South Carolina resident sang along to Carpenter’s hit “Good Graces” from the artist’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, while applying the Rhode peptide lip tint, which she’s also a major stan of.
Thumann accessorized with oversized tinted sunglasses, a floppy straw hat and a few bracelets.