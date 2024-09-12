This Fringe Mermaid-Inspired Cut-Out Look From Lauren Chan’s NYFW Wardrobe Is Perfection
Lauren Chan’s New York Fashion Week looks were all bold, daring, unique and certainly headline-worthy. From her marvelous burgundy fishnet gown that she kicked off the occasion with to her leather tube dress to her brown mesh lace catsuit, the two-time SI Swimsuit model is never not slaying.
We must debrief her latest mermaidcore ensemble—to say we’re obsessed would be an understatement. The former Glamour fashion features editor donned a bright blue turtleneck sleeveless gown from Sapodillas that perfectly hugged her curves. The floor-length number featured tons of scrunchy circle cut-outs all over, and long dangly brown fringe string details scattered throughout. Chan donned a neutral Cuup lingerie set underneath.
The entrepreneur, who is the founder and former owner of size-inclusive and sustainable clothing brand Henning, opted for an early 2000s-inspired glam look, including a flawless base, dark, dramatic lashes, a sheer wash of icy blue shadow and a matte taupe lip. Her long dark locks were perfectly smooth and straight, and tucked behind her ears to allow the dress to shine.
“@sapodillas_ 4EVER ,” the Canadian model captioned the Instagram carousel.
“These outfits! You’re on 🔥,” Justine LeGault commented.
“Thank you for all your support you sugar plum fairy! Our fashion angel baby 🥹💗🥵,” Sapodillas chimed. The independent slow fashion designer is dedicated to ethically creating “wearable art” from discarded and second-hand fabrics and keeping the planet front of mind.
“GIRL!!! All of your looks this week! 🔥🔥 unfreaking believable!!!” one fan exclaimed.