Lauren Chan is Moody, Mesmerizing in Daring Burgundy Fishnet Dress
Lauren Chan kicked off her glamorous string of New York Fashion Week events with a super daring, fall-inspired look. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who has traveled to the Dominican Republic and Mexico with the publication, attended a party on Sept. 3, hosted by intimates brand CUUP, in honor of their size expansion launch. The event, held at Chelsea’s brand new social club Petite Disco, featured celebrity DJ duo Coco & Breezy, while fellow franchise star Sixtine was also in attendance.
Chan, who is a former fashion editor at Glamour, donned the most beautiful and bold burgundy fishnet dress for the occasion. The Werldpierce-designed number featured thin, off-the-shoulder straps and a figure-skimming silhouette. The Canadian model paired the see-through look with a nude bra and high-waisted underwear set from CUUP and platform heels by Pleaser USA.
According to a press release, the event culminated in a distribution of moving, empowering poems by haikuists customized for each guest, “encapsulating their views on self-image and feeling comfortable and supported in their everyday.”
CUUP, a luxury intimates brand, is dedicated to distilling the idea that comfort and style are mutually exclusive. With the launch of the brand’s expanded size range, they hope to celebrate customers of all shapes and sizes, while combining sexiness and support. Check out the collection at shopcuup.com.
“for the late night crowd 🕷️🕸️ celebrating @cuup’s extended sizing (spoiler alert: up to 50” bands) wearing @werldpiece, @pleasershoes, and @cuup,” Chan captioned an Instagram carousel following the party.