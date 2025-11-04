Toni Breidinger’s Cherry String Bikini in Boca Raton Is a Seaside Holiday Staple
On the shores of Boca Raton, Fla., there was one piece of swimwear that effortlessly encapsulated the commanding energy of race car driver Toni Breidinger during her SI Swimsuit photo shoot. Today, we’re sharing how you can get your hands on it.
Shop the look
In her element, with a helmet in hand, posing by a seaside motor vehicle, the athlete repped Andi Bagus’s Raven String Bikini ($69). While the duo is on the market in a trio of color ways, including black, taupe and red, Breidinger sported the latter and tied the bikini’s adjustable straps in a triangle style that perfectly hugged her frame. However, the suit’s versatility can morph the top into a bandeau cut and its bottoms into a high-leg silhouette. Also, stitched into fabric of the athlete’s suit— which featured a faux leather look, the label describes—was a checkered flag, courtesy of Abbode.
The perfect fit
Like the suit, all eyes have been on Breidinger throughout her budding career. For the athlete, her passion for the sport was truly love at first sight. “I actually remember when I first ever got in a go-kart. It’s so vivid: the pedals and the seat. I remember my heart was racing and once I got in the go-kart: immediately hooked,” she told us while on location in the Sunshine State. “I remember my first time out on the go-kart track, they called me ‘Hot Shoe’ and I thought I was like so good. It gave me such an ego,” she joked.
That was when she was only 9. Now, at 26, Breidinger has already notched a series of accolades since her inaugural NASCAR appearance in 2021. In fact, her own debut in the competition was historic: that year, Breidinger became the first Arab-American woman to compete in NASCAR. She also holds the record for the most Top 10 finishes for any woman in the sport, with a whopping 23.
What propels her foward? It's her own mother’s message, she told Glamour. The wisdom in reality, reflects Breidinger’s motto, both in and outside of her sport: “Don’t be afraid to be you and to be the first you.” The athlete elaborated with the publication, “Sometimes we limit ourselves to what we’ve seen other people do. But even if they haven’t done something, you can still go do it. Don’t limit yourself by being afraid of being the first and paving that way.”