Jordan Chiles Brings Olympic-Level Energy and Moves to the SI Swimsuit Runway
Olympic gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model Jordan Chiles has had a fantastic past year. After her successful stint at the Paris Games last summer, she traveled to The Boca Raton in Florida last fall for her debut with SI Swimsuit. Little did she know at the time, she was actually posing for her cover moment. The shoot, which she called “a dream come true,” helped her become more confident in her body on her journey of self-love.
Chiles, who also published her bestselling memoir this year, has now made another major debut—on the catwalk for SI Swimsuit during Swim Week. Taking place at the W South Beach, the brand hosted another runway show featuring SI Swimsuit models, new faces and the finalists of the 2025 Swim Search. It’s an exciting time to be part of the franchise family—and to be a fan.
For the runway show this evening, Chiles rocked one Western-themed ensemble along with a colorful retro piece. See her looks below.
Chiles went groovy for her first look of the runway show, rocking a classic triangle two-piece designed by Jean Paul Gautier with a super fun design of multi-colored polka dots of blue and yellow hues. While modeling this set, she showed off her new tattoo inspired by her journey with SI Swimsuit—new ink she surprised the team with this week.
Chiles also embraced the cowgirl aesthetic we saw a lot of on the runway show tonight, featuring an ivory textured halter-top bikini from Ola Vida with light purple braided strings. Accessorizing, she added a boho stamped disc belt and an ivory cowboy hat with ivory detailing from Zandria for an extra touch of Western vibes. In this look, Chiles took her walk up a notch by doing an incredible flip down the runway, leaving the audience cheering.
Chiles is in a new era since debuting her vulnerable tell-all book, in which she opened up about various experiences from her life—including being stripped of her bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics. During launch week for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, the 24-year-old UCLA Bruins star appeared on the She’s So Lucky podcast with host Les Alfred, where she revealed landing the cover of the magazine was actually a “full circle moment.”
During a vacation with friends in 2022, Chiles recalled, she posed in a swimsuit, declaring, “I want to feel like an SI [Swimsuit] cover girl.” She wouldn’t have been able to guess that just three years later, she’d be making that dream a reality.
Chiles serves as a source of inspiration for women, men and children across the globe with her strength, talent and resilience. Also on her stacked résumé are collaborations with brands such as Nike, Urban Outfitters, GK Elite, Turbo Tax, Uber and more. In March, Chiles received her very own Barbie doll alongside fellow gymnast Jade Carey.
