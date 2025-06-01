Raeann Langas 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Raeann Langas walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Langas is one of six remaining finalists competing in the 2025 Swim Search—SI Swimsuit’s annual open casting call, which offers applicants a chance to be featured in the 2026 SI Swimsuit issue.
Based in Los Angeles, Langas is a passionate content creator, model and fashion advocate. Often using her platform to uplift others through her entertaining and authentic videos, she is best known for her gorgeous outfit inspirations and documenting her daily routines. Never one to shy away from frank conversations around body image, Langas’s content always encourages women to be unafraid to take up space while learning to love themselves and their bodies exactly as they are now.
Held at the gorgeous W South Beach, Swim Week took place on May 30 and May 31. During this exclusive event, fashion fans had the opportunity to check out some of the hottest swimwear looks coming this summer. SI Swimsuit hosted several other events over the weekend aside from the runway show, which included a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone and a VIP dinner on Friday, followed by an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party on Saturday.