XANDRA 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
XANDRA walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader and Stassi Schroeder, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
As a two-time SI Swimsuit model, XANDRA is no stranger to our runway show at Swim Week—in fact, that’s how she got her start with the brand. Serving as the DJ of the 2023 show, the Ohio native was shocked to be invited by the team to also walk the runway. She was then asked to appear in the magazine for the 2024 issue as a rookie, and she returned to the fold this year for her sophomore feature.
As a talented musician and content creator, the 24-year-old rose to fame through fun “get ready with me” TikToks and vlogs of her everyday life. While a student at the University of Miami, she got experience DJing parties and has now performed on major stages for festivals like EDC Orlando and Lollapalooza. She landed a spot on the 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 list and has worked with big-name brands such as Coach, YSL Beauty and more.
SI Swimsuit returns to Swim Week this year for events on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at the W South Beach. With activations, pop-ups and parties, the brand, partners and models deliver yet another unforgettable weekend. XANDRA’s 2025 Swim Week appearance marks her third consecutive year walking the SI Swimsuit Runway Show.