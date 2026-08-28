Brooks Nader Just Merged Two of Our Favorite Fashion Trends Into One Standout Style

On Thursday, Aug. 27, Brooks Nader was spotted in a seriously stylish look while walking around Saint-Tropez with her sister—emphasis on spotted.

In photos shared by Page Six, the reality TV star and SI Swimsuit model enjoyed a stroll around France with Love Thy Nader costar Grace Ann Nader, wearing an ensemble that took Old Hollywood vibes right into 2026. The sleek outfit also effortlessly combined two of the most popular trends of recent years: animal print and capris.

Pairing the pants with a long-sleeved black button-up tied into a crop top for a midriff-revealing silhouette, the model accessorized her chic ensemble with oversized black sunglasses, a coordinating headscarf, heeled sandals and a slouchy shoulder bag. Her long blond hair was pushed back to reveal a pair of sparkling stud earrings, and—despite her face being somewhat obscured by the aforementioned sunglasses—her makeup still appeared to be a flawless mix of her signature bronze and neutral shades.

Overall, the look was classic Nader, quickly reminding fashion fans why animal print will always be a go-to trend. Still, it also reminded us of something else: namely, some of Nader’s most memorable styles from her 2024 SI Swimsuit shoot in Mexico.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

One year after the SI Swimsuit staple graced the cover of the annual issue in 2023, Nader reunited with the magazine for a golden photo feature. Posing on the sun-drenched shores of Mexico for photographer Yu Tsai, the model sported not one but two sultry animal print looks: a beautiful bikini by Andi Bagus and an unforgettable one-piece by Norma Kamali.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Necklace by AYA Label | Yu Tsai /Sports Illustrated

When it came to styling the star for the feature, the SI Swimsuit team noted that they were “capitalizing off of the recent resurgence of animal prints,” a trend that has continued to rise since the 2024 shoot. “Nader, a lover of a solid leopard print moment and a black-on-black enthusiast, donned a stunning series of swimsuits featuring bold, intricate cut-outs and delicious fun patterns,” the team added, further highlighting the star’s enduring love of the timeless style.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

And 2024 was also a landmark year in Nader’s time with SI Swimsuit, as the model—who first joined the magazine in 2019, winning the Swim Search open casting call—was also inducted into the latest class of SI Swimsuit legends for the 60th anniversary issue. As a result, she posed for a second glamorous shoot alongside her marvelous Mexico feature in Hollywood, Fla.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Necklace by AYA Label | Yu Tsai /Sports Illustrated

For even more animal print fashion inspiration, check out Nader’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery in Mexico here—and to view her special SI Swimsuit legends shoot, click here!

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