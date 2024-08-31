We’re Obsessed With Cindy Kimberly’s Red Hot ‘Baywatch’-Inspired One-Piece: Get the Look
When it comes to swimsuit trends, what’s in style comes and goes. And while we love keeping up with those trends here at SI Swimsuit, there are certain aesthetics that are timeless, no matter what’s in vogue. Take, for example, black and white swimwear, as well as simple red one-pieces. The latter likely draws to mind Baywatch’s C.J. Parker, or even 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover girl Brooks Nader.
While on the set of her brand photo shoot in Barbados in 2022, 25-year-old model, content creator and designer Cindy Kimberly embodied the classic red aesthetic beautifully. And though her rookie feature took place a few years ago now, the Yandy one-piece she rocked on the beach is still available for purchase—in fact, it’s currently on sale.
Yandy Vintage Lifeguard One-Piece Swimsuit, $25.87 (yandy.com)
This daring and dazzling red one-piece features plunging side panels, a scoop neckline and adjustable straps for a custom fit. The backside is super cheeky, while the suit features high-cut sides for a flattering silhouette. In addition to the cherry red hue Kimberly rocked, above, the suit is also available in pink, white and black. No matter which color matches your personal style, be sure to snag it now while it’s on sale for 30% off.
And when it comes to accessorizing, consider taking a styling tip from the SI Swimsuit fashion team by adding several layers of gold necklaces to your Baywatch-inspired swimwear look. Just grab the SPF and you’re good to go!