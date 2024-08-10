Red Is Berkleigh Wright’s Color in These 5 SI Swimsuit Photos From Belize
When it comes to swimwear, there’s nothing like a trendy, seasonal print to brighten up your wardrobe. However, there’s also something to be said about rocking classic hues like black or red on the beach.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team capitalized on the popularity of the color red for brand photo shoots that took place in San Pedro, Belize for the 60th anniversary issue. Rookies like Brittany Mahomes, Xandra Pohl and Berkleigh Wright each stunned in various shades of cherry, ruby and scarlet while they nailed their poses on the beach. The styling on set was meant to be bold and beautiful, and these ladies certainly delivered.
Wright, a former NFL cheerleader, is a technical account manager/analyst by day who was discovered through (and co-won) last year’s Swim Search open casting call. She enjoyed her time on location, and was pleased with the opportunity to open up in order for SI Swimsuit fans to get to know her on a personal level, too.
“A common misconception that a lot of people have about me is that cheerleading and modeling is my full-time gig, when really I went to school for strategic communications and business and psychology,” Wright stated while on set. “I work in the tech industry and I hustle day in and day out. I’m in meetings and I am managing all of these different things. I think a lot of people tend to forget that models are regular humans with depth and stories to share. That’s one thing that I really want to have people keep in mind when they’re picturing Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] models because there are so many fun facts about us or stories that you have yet to learn.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit photos of Wright from the 2024 issue in Belize.