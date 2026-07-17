Wedding Guest Dresses: A Summer Mood Board, As Seen on SI Swimsuit Models

The summer season is an incredibly busy time of year for weddings, and whether you’ve got your bestie’s nuptials on the books or are attending your cousin’s lavish bash in the coming weeks, one thing is clear: You’re going to need an outfit for the occasion.

Week after week, we bring you the best of what SI Swimsuit models are offering on their social media pages, and recently, we’ve noticed that plenty of our brand stars past and present are just like us—they too have a packed social calendar full of summer weddings! So, if you’re looking for a little inspiration in the wedding guest dress department for your summer social calendar, look no further.

Remi Bader

In a totally relatable move, Bader regularly polls her Instagram followers to help her pick outfits for various occasions. Earlier this week, her fans helped her settle on this gorgeous brown gown with gold detail for the wedding of tennis player Tommy Paul and influencer Paige Lorenze.

How to model her look: Match your jewelry and purse to statement hardware on your dress.

Brittany Mahomes

Mahomes, a Februrary 2026 digital cover model, has been attending many NFL star weddings lately. Following Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nuptials over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Mahomes and her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback hubby, Patrick, attended Juju Smith-Schuster’s ceremony. For the July 10 event in Orange County, Calif., Mahomes stunned in a gorgeous coral Silvia Tcherassi gown paired with pink Aquazzura heels and a satin fuchsia clutch by Saint Laurent. Read more about the look styled by SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet here.

How to model her look: Make a statement with color!

Olivia Culpo

Culpo, who landed the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue cover following her photo shoot in Bali, provided the best blueprint for a black tie event. For a friend’s ceremony recently, she opted for a gauzy black floor length gown with lots of movement. The soon-to-be mom of two also donned a pink ARAKII high-low dress with matching pumps for another portion of the celebration.

How to model her look: Black is anything but basic, and a flowy dress makes for a great photo op.

Simone Biles

Biles, who was just one of the many SI Swimsuit stars who attended the aforementioned union between Swift and Kelce, dropped jaws in a maroon gown by designer Do Long, which featured an ornate tulle train.

How to model her look: Don’t be afraid of drama—in the fashion department, that is.

Katie Austin

Continuing to make a baby bump look chic wherever she goes, Austin wore a strapless blue dress to a wedding in Rhode Island earlier this summer. She kept her accessories simple and opted for a pair of gold hoops and carried a clutch in one hand.

How to model her look: Flaunt your baby bump with pride in a figure-hugging silhouette.

More SI Swimsuit fashion content