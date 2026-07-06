Here’s What SI Swimsuit Models Wore to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Star-Studded Wedding

While many expected to hear the booming sounds of fireworks lighting up the sky this Fourth of July weekend, one particular tune that stunned fans around the world was the distant sound of wedding bells coming from Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City.

In case you (somehow) missed it, pop sensation Taylor Swift tied the knot with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Friday, July 3, ahead of the holiday weekend, as reported by multiple outlets. The couple famously met in the midst of Swift’s mega-popular “The Eras Tour” back in 2023, and Kelce popped the question in August of last year. Rumors had been swirling ever since about the highly anticipated nuptials, including the location and guest list, which came to a head at the end of last week when a parade of A-list stars descended on the Big Apple to celebrate the special day.

This guest list included several SI Swimsuit models, who all dressed to the nines for the unforgettable event. Scroll on to see them dolled up in their wedding guest best!

Camille Kostek

A staple of SI Swimsuit since her Swim Search co-win in 2019, Kostek most recently reunited with the magazine for an action-packed shoot in Botswana for the 2026 issue. Over the weekend, the model revealed that she and her longtime partner, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, had attended the wedding, where she sported a stunning, silky gown in a dreamy blue shade. She accessorized with sparkling jewelry, leaving her long blonde tresses down so they sat in elegant curls on her bare shoulders.

Ciara

Ciara and Russell Wilson, a fellow recording artist and football star couple, also attended the star-studded event. The former wore a gorgeous black gown to the New York City ceremony, which featured a sky-high slit on one side. Overall, she was channeling timeless Old Hollywood beauty with her luxurious blonde hair and glittering jewelry. The singer made her SI Swimsuit debut back in 2022, where she strutted her stuff on the shoreline in Barbados.

Claire Kittle

Kittle appeared as one of six cover stars on SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital issue, posing on Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla., for her debut. She joined the magazine once more in May, traveling to Miami to appear in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show, where her husband, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, cheered her on. The two continued to support each other on Friday for Swift and Kelce’s big day, with Kittle donning a sky blue gown complete with a dazzling bejeweled neckline.

Brittany Mahomes

Another of SI Swimsuit’s six February 2026 digital issue cover stars, Mahomes had her sophomore shoot in Fort Myers this year after making her in-print debut in the 2024 issue in Belize. Attending the wedding alongside her husband, Kelce’s Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, the co-owner of the Kansas City Current wore a unique icy-blue ensemble, further accessorized with eye-popping jewelry and a frosty, Y2K-style glam.

Gigi Hadid

A friend of Swift and a three-time SI Swimsuit model—having posed for the magazine on the Jersey Shore, in Hawaii and in Tahiti in 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively—Hadid mixed it up, breaking away from the blue with a glittering pink gown. Hairstylist to the stars Dimitris Giannetos also shared a closer look at Hadid’s ‘do for the occasion on Instagram, noting in the caption, “I wanted Gigi to look like she’s the star [of] a film noir!”

Simone Biles

Finally, Biles and her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, also stopped by Madison Square Garden for the wedding in spectacular fashion. The Olympian, who has appeared in SI Swimsuit twice—once in 2017 in Houston and again in 2019 in Puerto Vallarta—rocked a breathtaking maroon gown complete with a high neckline and feathered detailing across the bodice, which fanned out into a terrific tulle skirt.

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