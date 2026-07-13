Ilona Maher, Simone Biles and More SI Swimsuit Models Presenting at the 2026 ESPY Awards

The 2026 ESPY Awards ceremony is merely days away, and earlier today, Monday, July 13, ESPN announced a number of athletes and celebrities who will present and attend the star-studded affair. Among the A-listers who will flock to the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City later this week for the occasion are several SI Swimsuit models.

The annual event, which highlights achievements in sport every year, celebrates athletes and leagues alike, and this year, the ceremony will be hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Marcello Hernández.

Prior to the ESPY Awards airing live on ABC at 8 p.m. on Wednesday July 15, check out which familiar faces you should keep an eye out for below—including two SI Swimsuit models who are nominated for awards this year.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by TRIANGL. | Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time and a seven-time ESPY Award winner, will serve as a presenter at the ceremony later this week. The 11-time Olympic medalist has posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue twice: First in 2017 in Houston, and once again in 2019, when she traveled to Puerto Vallarta.

Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Gu, who is the most decorated freeskier in Olympic history, will also be on hand to present an award during Wednesday’s ceremony. The professional athlete and two-time ESPY Award winner was photographed at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., for last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Palondré The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Following her Best Breakthrough Athlete award at the 2025 ESPYs, Maher will present at this year’s iteration of the event. The Olympic rugby sevens bronze medalist was featured on the digital cover of SI Swimsuit’s September 2024 issue and posed for last year’s print magazine, earning herself 2025 Rookie of the Year honors. She returned for the 2026 issue and was photographed in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Ramy Brook. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

The comedian-actor, who landed the cover of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue following her photo shoot in Mexico, is bringing her trademark humor to the ESPY Awards this week as a presenter. In addition to being photographed for this year’s magazine, Haddish also walked the runway for SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week show in Miami.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by beijobaby. | Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Vonn, an Alpine skier and three-time Olympic medalist, will present at the ESPYs following what has been a challenging year for the professional athlete. The four-time ESPY Award winner and two-time SI Swimsuit model has been recovering from a complex leg fracture since her crash at the Milan-Cortina Games in February.

Ciara

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Bodysuit by Mugler. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Fans may know Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara best for her music career, but the entertainer is also a 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model. She will be on deck on Wednesday as a presenter during the ESPYs ceremony.

Crystal Dunn

Crystal Dunn was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Chio di Stefania D. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dunn, who announced her retirement from professional soccer in January, was a nominee for Best Female Collegiate Athlete back in 2013. The University of North Carolina gradate (and 2019 SI Swimsuit model) will present on Wednesday.

Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Korda, who is currently ranked the No. 1 women’s golfer in the world by the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, is nominated for two 2026 ESPY Awards: Best Athlete, Women’s Sports and Best Golfer. The 2025 SI Swimsuit model took home the award for Best Female Golfer in 2022.

Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Collier, who was photographed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Fort Myers, Fla., could take home her very first ESPY Award this week. The Minnesota Lynx forward is nominated in the Best WNBA Player category.

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